HMI Software Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Introduction

The functionality of Human Machine Interface (HMI) software can vary considerably. Many software packages are HMI clients used with a variety of control products, such as DCSs, PLC, PACs or PC-based data acquisition systems. In addition to performing visualization functions, many of these HMI client software packag-es are also used for performing monitoring functions, such as alarming, as well as for data storage and printing management reports. Some of the more sophisticated packages also perform control functions. ARC considers script language programming to be an inherent function of an HMI client software package, rather than control and programming.

The increasing need to improve process efficiency in manufacturing plants is one of the primary factors behind the growth of this market. Manufacturing plants implement automation systems to increase the efficiency of the project and reduce the operational cost. Many vendors provide customizable HMI solutions and HMI devices running on third party software, which enables the end-users in designing analytical models. Process visualization and data availability is a necessity in manufacturing plants which is facilitated by HMI software by providing real-time data availability, reducing direct human interference in operations, and reducing process time.

The increase in the usage of wireless and cloud based technology in manufacturing plants as one of the primary trends behind the growth of the HMI software market. Vendors have started manufacturing wireless enabled products that are compatible with HMI software as wireless and cloud based technologies provide better connectivity and improved efficiency of plants. Cloud based technology enables the users to access and edit data from anywhere. Functions such as data transferring and data gathering enable end users in making strategic decisions. The ease of access and usability of these technology are the reasons why users are implementing wireless and cloud-based technologies and vendors are modifying the HMI software to incorporate new technologies.

In 2018, the global HMI Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global HMI Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HMI Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

AdroIT Technologies

Beijer Electronics

Brainchild Electronic

B-Scada

COPA-DATA

Elipse Software

Inductive Automation

National Instruments

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Proprietary Software

Hardware-Independent and Open Source Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Metals and Mining

Pharmaceutical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Packaging

Semiconductor and Electronics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global HMI Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the HMI Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HMI Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



