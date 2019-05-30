There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,989 in the last 365 days.

Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market Research Report 2019-2023 Featuring Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co., & Novartis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The brain tumor therapeutics market will register a CAGR of almost 12% by 2023.

The rising prevalence of brain cancer is one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the market. Most brain tumors are identified only in the late stages. The delay in diagnosis leads to the tumor becoming malignant. Also, factors such as cancer becoming metastasis are associated with the increasing prevalence of brain cancer.

Therefore, the morbid nature of the disease, increasing mortality rate and the huge unmet need caused by the rising prevalence of this disease is expected to increase the use of therapeutics for the treatment. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Strategic alliances

The market is expected to witness an increase in the number of strategic alliances between the universities and vendors, during the forecast period, thus adding significant growth to the global brain tumor therapeutics market.

Preference for substitutes

The ease of treatment is expected to increase the demand for the alternating electric field therapy. This is expected to be a major challenge for the growth of the global brain tumor therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and Eisai Co. Ltd., the competitive environment is quite intense. Several organizations are focusing on launching various products such as grey armbands, grey rings, and grey ribbon pins to promote the severity and awareness of brain cancer.

The rising number of awareness campaigns is expected to result in the early diagnosis of the disease, thereby driving the market growth. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: PIPELINE

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Biologics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
  • Eisai Co. Ltd.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG

ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
