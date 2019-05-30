Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market Research Report 2019-2023 Featuring Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co., & Novartis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The brain tumor therapeutics market will register a CAGR of almost 12% by 2023.



The rising prevalence of brain cancer is one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the market. Most brain tumors are identified only in the late stages. The delay in diagnosis leads to the tumor becoming malignant. Also, factors such as cancer becoming metastasis are associated with the increasing prevalence of brain cancer.



Therefore, the morbid nature of the disease, increasing mortality rate and the huge unmet need caused by the rising prevalence of this disease is expected to increase the use of therapeutics for the treatment. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Strategic alliances



The market is expected to witness an increase in the number of strategic alliances between the universities and vendors, during the forecast period, thus adding significant growth to the global brain tumor therapeutics market.



Preference for substitutes



The ease of treatment is expected to increase the demand for the alternating electric field therapy. This is expected to be a major challenge for the growth of the global brain tumor therapeutics market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and Eisai Co. Ltd., the competitive environment is quite intense. Several organizations are focusing on launching various products such as grey armbands, grey rings, and grey ribbon pins to promote the severity and awareness of brain cancer.



The rising number of awareness campaigns is expected to result in the early diagnosis of the disease, thereby driving the market growth. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: PIPELINE



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Biologics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG



