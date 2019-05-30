HEULIEZ BUS wins major order for electric buses from the Paris public transport operator, RATP





Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM), the Parisian transport authority, together with transport operator, RATP (Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens) have selected the 12-meter fully electric GX 337 bus from HEULIEZ BUS for the city’s ambitious Bus2025 plan which will see the city’s entire fleet of diesel buses replaced by electric vehicles.

/EIN News/ -- London, May 30, 2019

The order, worth €133 million was signed in May 2019 and is the largest fully electric bus order to date for HEULIEZ BUS, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI). The vehicles will be delivered over a period of two years starting in 2020. The inclusion of HEULIEZ BUS in the largest European tender for electric buses to be launched thus far by RATP and financed by IDFM, reinforces the brand’s position at the forefront in this specialized field.

Equipped with a synchronous electric motor and Lithium-ion NMC battery system, the GX 337 electric buses are designed for maximum efficiency and can run for a whole day on a single charge, with overnight recharging carried out at the depot. Other features include a Combo 2 recharging socket, located at the rear of the vehicle to optimize the charging space in the depot and energy storage units, positioned neatly in the roof and at the rear ensure up to a hundred passengers, of which 30 seated, can be accommodated comfortably.

The state-of-the-art, fully electric GX 337 buses are emission free and deliver a significant reduction in noise levels and vibration offering the perfect environmentally friendly solution, satisfying the requirements of the Paris RATP and IDFM.

CNH Industrial is committed to investing in and developing a full range of alternative fuel vehicles and this significant new contract for HEULIEZ BUS underscores the Company’s leadership position.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.