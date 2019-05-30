Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Markets 2019-2023: Use of Blockchain Solutions to Improve Big Data Security & Use of Big Data by AI and ML

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Big Data Market in the Oil and Gas Sector 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The big data market in the oil and gas sector will register a CAGR of over 15% by 2023.



Health, safety, and environmental concerns in the oil and gas sector are one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the market in the oil and gas sector during the forecast period. The presence of government regulations related to environmental protection, workers protection, cultural protection, and public health and safety is enforcing the companies in the oil and gas sector to take effective measures.



Therefore, vendors in the market are opting big data solutions, as it helps enterprises to tackle this challenge efficiently. The need to safeguard the health and safety of the workforce and address environmental concerns will increase the adoption of big data solutions in the oil and gas sector.



Market Overview



Exploration of oil and gas



Vendors in the global big data market in the oil and gas sector offer different solutions to help enterprises make precise and well-informed oil and gas explorations. The solution is designed to reduce cost by improving modeling for exploration and analyzing drilling and completion operations data for real-time optimization.



Lack of professional expertise



The oil and gas sectors are currently facing a shortage of data scientists who possess both the industry knowledge and technical skills. Such a shortage is a challenge for the growth of the global big data market in the oil and gas sector.



Competitive Landscape



The market in the oil and gas sector appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including GE and IBM Corp., the competitive environment is quite intense. Vendors and enterprises in the global big data market in the oil and gas sector had made significant efforts to harness the power of blockchain in the oil and gas sector.



Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Teradata Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Software - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of blockchain solutions to improve big data security

Use of big data by AI and ML tool

Oil and gas IoT data adding value to big data analytics

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

GENERAL ELECTRIC

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Teradata Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s71t6





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oil, Big Data



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.