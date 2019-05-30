Global Cell Isolation Market 2019-2023: Market will Rregister a CAGR of Approx 19% - Growing Adoption of Genetic Engineering in Forensic Research

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell Isolation Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cell isolation market will register a CAGR of almost 19% by 2023.



The rise in demand for clinical diagnosis is one of the key factors anticipated to drive the cell isolation market growth during the forecast period. To effectively treat various diseases using genetic engineering tools, early diagnosis is essential. Genetic engineering tools provide diagnostic enzymes such as cholesterol oxidase and xylitol oxidase. These diagnostic enzymes identify specific cells like cells with high levels of cholesterol.



When blood levels of these particular enzymes increase significantly, it indicates a probable site for tissue damage, which releases these enzymes in the blood. These enzymes are used in assays using samples of serum or urine. The isolation of these enzymes can provide the required enzymes for clinical diagnosis. Thus, genetic engineering tools are useful, precise, and economical for researchers and healthcare providers to diagnose patients.



Market Overview



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases



The growing incidences of chronic diseases have increased the need for cell-based therapies. Cell isolation is an important step in various experiments during diagnostics and research of chronic diseases. Cell isolation tools are increasingly used in drug discovery techniques to generate recombinant protein therapeutics, which can treat a variety of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and genetic disorders. The wide applications of isolated human cells in research, drug development, and clinical trials are increasing with growing incidences of chronic diseases globally. Hence, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases increases the demand for cell-based therapies, which increases the demand for cell isolation tools.



Ethical issues regarding embryonic stem cell isolation



The high potential of stem cell-based therapy in clinical applications has encouraged researchers to use stem cell tools to treat genetic disorders in pharmacy genomics and regenerative medicines. However, clinical applications of stem cells raise some ethical and safety concerns regarding the extraction of human embryonic stem cells. The key issue lies with the destruction of a human embryo, which impedes the development of human embryonic stem cell-based clinical therapies.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fairly fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Agilent Technologies Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Co., makes the competitive environment quite intense. Several vendors are expected to participate in such strategic alliances to gain a competitive advantage, which will improve the availability of cell isolation products in the market.



Merck KGaA, QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



