Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Market to 2023 - Increased Preference for In-Mold Painting Technology in Automobile Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The acrylonitrile styrene acrylate market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.



The increasing use of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate in the production of various automotive components, including interior parts, instrument panel, lighting components, hoods, and electrical parts, is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Properties such as surface finish, high tensile strength, stability, and resistance to chemicals make acrylonitrile styrene acrylate suitable for the abovementioned applications.



Acrylic styrene acrylonitrile is used in the production of automotive exterior components such as radiator grills and mirror housing. Thermoformed plastics such as acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, help reduce vehicle weight and improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles. Regulations on fuel efficiency compel automobile manufacturers to reduce the overall weight of the vehicles by using acrylic styrene acrylonitrile.



Market Overview



Superior properties of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate



Acrylonitrile styrene acrylate exhibits better performance and efficiency than other styrene copolymers and is thus used in various end-user industries such as automobile, construction, and home appliances. It is more cost-effective, chemically resistant, and durable than other styrene copolymers such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. High surface quality, better impact strength, and UV resistance make it suitable for various exterior applications such as window profiling and siding.



Increase in raw material prices



Acrylonitrile, styrene, and acrylate are some of the primary raw materials required to produce acrylonitrile styrene acrylate. An increase in acrylonitrile prices will raise the production cost of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate. The increased turnaround time and production bottlenecks of acrylonitrile plants have contributed to the tight supply. The increased prices of acrylonitrile push acrylonitrile styrene acrylate vendors to cut production rates, which will hinder the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Chi Mei Corp. and INEOS AG, the competitive environment is quite intense. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., and SABIC are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Construction - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased preference for in-mold painting technology in automobile industry

Growing demand for battery components

Increase in demand from additive manufacturing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Chi Mei Corp.

INEOS AG

Lanxess AG

LG Chem Ltd.

SABIC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vipx44





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Engineering Plastics , Plastic Additives



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.