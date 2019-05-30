Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate Market to 2023 - Increased Preference for In-Mold Painting Technology in Automobile Industry
The acrylonitrile styrene acrylate market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.
The increasing use of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate in the production of various automotive components, including interior parts, instrument panel, lighting components, hoods, and electrical parts, is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Properties such as surface finish, high tensile strength, stability, and resistance to chemicals make acrylonitrile styrene acrylate suitable for the abovementioned applications.
Acrylic styrene acrylonitrile is used in the production of automotive exterior components such as radiator grills and mirror housing. Thermoformed plastics such as acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, help reduce vehicle weight and improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles. Regulations on fuel efficiency compel automobile manufacturers to reduce the overall weight of the vehicles by using acrylic styrene acrylonitrile.
Market Overview
Superior properties of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate
Acrylonitrile styrene acrylate exhibits better performance and efficiency than other styrene copolymers and is thus used in various end-user industries such as automobile, construction, and home appliances. It is more cost-effective, chemically resistant, and durable than other styrene copolymers such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. High surface quality, better impact strength, and UV resistance make it suitable for various exterior applications such as window profiling and siding.
Increase in raw material prices
Acrylonitrile, styrene, and acrylate are some of the primary raw materials required to produce acrylonitrile styrene acrylate. An increase in acrylonitrile prices will raise the production cost of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate. The increased turnaround time and production bottlenecks of acrylonitrile plants have contributed to the tight supply. The increased prices of acrylonitrile push acrylonitrile styrene acrylate vendors to cut production rates, which will hinder the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Chi Mei Corp. and INEOS AG, the competitive environment is quite intense. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., and SABIC are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased preference for in-mold painting technology in automobile industry
- Growing demand for battery components
- Increase in demand from additive manufacturing
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chi Mei Corp.
- INEOS AG
- Lanxess AG
- LG Chem Ltd.
- SABIC
