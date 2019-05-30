Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AT&T, Care.com, Apple, and Intersect and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of AT&T Inc., Care.com, Inc., Apple Inc., and Intersect ENT, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

Class Period: October 22, 2016 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement touted false and misleading financial results, trends, and metrics and omitted material facts rendering those financial results, trends, and metrics materially misleading. The complaint further alleges that the Registration Statement touted yearly and quarterly growth trends in AT&T’s Entertainment Group segment, particularly Video Entertainment, including quarterly subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers, such that AT&T was experiencing an ongoing trend of total video subscriber “Net Additions.”

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM)

Class Period: March 27, 2015 - April 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which the company vets the caregivers and day-care providers listed on its website.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Class Period: August 1, 2017 - January 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Apple’s business and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the U.S.-China trade war had negatively impacted demand for iPhones and Apple’s pricing power in greater China; (2) due to Apple discounting the cost of replacement batteries to make up for the company’s prior conduct of intentionally degrading the performance of the batteries in older iPhones, the rate at which Apple customers were replacing their batteries in older iPhones, rather than purchasing new iPhones, was negatively impacting Apple’s iPhone sales growth; (3) as a result of slowing demand, Apple had slashed production orders from suppliers for the new 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce inventory; and (4) defendants’ decision to withhold unit sales for iPhones and other hardware, which was a metric relevant to investors and their view of the company’s financial performance, was designed to and would mask declines in unit sales of the company’s flagship product.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 - May 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA; (2) as a result, the company’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) as a result, the company’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt the company’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) the company would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

