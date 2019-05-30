Casino Gaming Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

A casino is more of a tourist attraction and indoor amusement zone. It offers services in hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls. The majority of the revenue comes from gambling. Casinos are concentrated in certain regions because gambling is illegal in several parts of the world. However, a large number of countries are easing regulations to support the growth of casinos because they are becoming very popular and are contributing significantly to a nation's economy in the form of tax.

One trend in the market is shift in consumer gambling habits. There has been a significant change in consumer behavior in the global casino gaming market. The increase in the popularity of gambling apps and social gambling are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Vendors are leveraging the growth in internet using population and increasing adoption of mobile devices to develop innovative social gambling games. The number people participating in social gambling is increasing because they are motivated to compete with friends. With increasing number of friends on social media, players will be able to compete with more friends in their social network. Some of the other reasons for the rise in a number of social players are socializing and interacting through games, user-friendly gameplay, and game tournaments.

APAC is likely to exhibit the fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period owing to the increased spending capability of the population in the region. In 2016, China and Singapore accounted for the highest revenue share in APAC. The increased sales of smartphones and tablets are encouraging vendors to expand casino games through online platforms.

In 2018, the global Casino Gaming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Casino Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Casino Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Caesars Entertainment

Galaxy Entertainment

Las Vegas Sands

MGM Resorts

SJM Holdings

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Land-Based Casino Gaming

Online Casino Gaming

Market segment by Application, split into

Lottery Ticket Machines

Slot Machines

Gaming Servers

Electronic Roulette

Multiplayer Game Stations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Casino Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Casino Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Casino Gaming are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

