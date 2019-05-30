Global Concession Catering Business Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

The concession catering business consists of designing and operating food and beverage points of sale as well as convenience stores and some non-food retail outlets (primarily in travel and leisure settings), under concession agreements. 
This business is closely related to the travel industry and operates in three key markets: airports, motorway service plazas and city and leisure sites (which include railway stations, exhibition centers and leisure and vacation parks). 
In 2018, the global Concession Catering Business market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Concession Catering Business status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Concession Catering Business development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Autogrill 
SSP 
Elior Group 
...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Type I 
Type II

Market segment by Application, split into 
Airports 
Motorways 
Railways, City Sites & Leisure

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Concession Catering Business status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Concession Catering Business development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 


List of Tables and Figures

 

