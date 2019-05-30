Cholesterol Screening Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Report Description:
The elevated levels of cholesterol create health threats such as sharp risk of stroke & heart diseases and account for a large number of deaths.
Cholesterol screening services allow early detection of the problems related to high cholesterol levels, avoiding complications and increasing the survival chances of patients.
This report focuses on the global Cholesterol Screening status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cholesterol Screening development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ACM Medical Laboratory
Clinical Reference Laboratory
Laboratory Corporation of America
Eurofins Scientific
Quest Diagnostics
SYNLAB International
Fresenius Medical Care
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Physicians/Providers
Hospitals
Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)
Government Agencies
Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)
Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs)
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Physician offices
Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cholesterol Screening Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Physicians/Providers
1.4.3 Hospitals
1.4.4 Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)
1.4.5 Government Agencies
1.4.6 Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)
1.4.7 Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cholesterol Screening Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Physician offices
1.5.4 Clinics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cholesterol Screening Market Size
2.2 Cholesterol Screening Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cholesterol Screening Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cholesterol Screening Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cholesterol Screening Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cholesterol Screening Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cholesterol Screening Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Cholesterol Screening Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cholesterol Screening Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cholesterol Screening Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cholesterol Screening Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ACM Medical Laboratory
12.1.1 ACM Medical Laboratory Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cholesterol Screening Introduction
12.1.4 ACM Medical Laboratory Revenue in Cholesterol Screening Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ACM Medical Laboratory Recent Development
12.2 Clinical Reference Laboratory
12.2.1 Clinical Reference Laboratory Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cholesterol Screening Introduction
12.2.4 Clinical Reference Laboratory Revenue in Cholesterol Screening Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Clinical Reference Laboratory Recent Development
12.3 Laboratory Corporation of America
12.3.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cholesterol Screening Introduction
12.3.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Revenue in Cholesterol Screening Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Recent Development
12.4 Eurofins Scientific
12.4.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cholesterol Screening Introduction
12.4.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Cholesterol Screening Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development
12.5 Quest Diagnostics
12.5.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cholesterol Screening Introduction
Continued …
