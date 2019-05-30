Global Cardiac Restoration Systems Market to 2023 - Key Vendors are Abbott, BioVentrix, CryoLife, Edwards Lifesciences, NeoChord, & Xeltis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Restoration Systems Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Analysts have predicted that the cardiac restoration systems market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



CVDs are a class of diseases that affect the heart and blood vessels with conditions such as coronary heart disease, stroke, peripheral arterial disease, and aortic disease. They are usually caused due to the high risk of blood clots and fatty deposition in arteries. Blockage of the blood flow into the heart valve leads to regurgitation and stenosis.



The increasing number of mitral valve regurgitation, mitral valve stenosis, and heart failure cases, where the heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to other parts of the body, is driving the market growth. Hence, the demand for cardiovascular restoration devices is expected to increase to treat the damaged and diseased heart valves, which, in turn, drives the market growth.



Market Overview



Growing medical tourism in emerging economies



Medical tourism refers to patients traveling to countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India to obtain medical treatment with high-quality healthcare, affordability, and accessibility benefits. Medical tourism is a booming industry, as each medical expertise is focused on offering niche services to attract foreign patients. The rise in quality of medical services and infrastructure in developing economies is a contributor to the growth of medical tourism, which propels the growth of the global cardiac restoration systems market during the forecast period.



Increasing number of product recalls



A product recall is a process of retrieving defective cardiac restoration systems from consumers with compensation. Product recalls tending to occur when there is a manufacturing defect in the product, which causes potential health-related risks to consumers. The increasing number of products recalls by manufacturers can slow down the launch of products in the market, affecting the sales and revenues of vendors, which, in turn, hinders the global cardiac restoration systems market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fairly concentrated. The presence of few companies including Abbott and BioVentrix Inc., the competitive environment is quite intense. Vendors in the global cardiac restoration systems market are focused on implementing developmental strategies such as M&A and high R&D investments to improve their market share and expand their presence globally.



CryoLife Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., NeoChord Inc., and Xeltis AG are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Mitral valve restoration systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Left ventricular restoration systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ASCs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of mitral valve restoration systems with tissue engineering approach

High R&D investments and M&A activities

Growing awareness about cardiac restoration systems

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott

BioVentrix Inc.

CryoLife Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

NeoChord Inc.

Xeltis AG



