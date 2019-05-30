Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against RCI, Livent, and PriceSmart and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., Livent Corporation, and PriceSmart, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK)

Class Period: August 10, 2017 - May 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company engaged in numerous transactions with the CEO, including lending him significant sums of money; (2) these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny of the company; (3) as a result of investigations into the company’s governance, the company would be unable to timely file its financial statements; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the RCI class action go to: http://bespc.com/rick/ .

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: Pursuant to and/or traceable to the Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on or about October 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) as a result, the company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) the company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the company’s existing contracts; (4) the company’s margins were squeezed due to the customer’s increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Livent class action go to: http://bespc.com/lthm/ .

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the PriceSmart class action go to: http://bespc.com/psmt/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.