Ambulatory Surgery Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Ambulatory Surgery Centers—known as ASCs—are modern health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.

An ambulatory surgery center is a specialized outpatient facility where patients undergo surgical procedures without having to be admitted to a hospital. Patients leave the same day they are treated - usually within a few hours. In general, patients walk into the operating room and upon recovery walk out escorted by a family member or loved one.

The global ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market is currently witnessing relatively fast growth mainly due to an increasing demand for quick, cost-effective, and high-quality medical services as a viable alternative to inpatient care. Market growth is likely to be driven largely by the rise in healthcare spending along with a growing number of ASCs.

The classification of ambulatory surgery center includes single-specialty centers and multi-specialty centers, and the proportion of single-specialty centers revenue in 2016 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Ambulatory surgery center is widely used in ophthalmology, pain management, gastroenterology, orthopedics and other field.

North America enjoys the largest revenue market size, with a revenue market share nearly 59% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the market share of 25%.

In this report, the major players include AmSurg, THC, HCA Healthcare, Mednax, Team Health, Surgical Care Affiliates, QHC, Surgery Partners, Medical Facilities, Terveystalo Healthcare, SurgCenter Development, Healthway Medical, Eifelhoehen-Klinik and etc.

One of latest trends in the market is increasing mergers and acquisitions of small practices. Consolidation of healthcare systems occurs either through merger or acquisition of small practises by corporate groups. Mergers of healthcare systems include the togetherness of separate ASCs under a shared license. Acquisitions occur when joining ASCs retain their licenses but are owned by a common governing body. Vendors are entering into M&As with hospitals, physicians and providing ownerships to develop innovative healthcare plans and health systems and gain a strong foothold in this market. Many companies are focusing on improvising the services with better infrastructure and safety that will benefit the physicians and patients. This will have a significant impact on delivering services and increasing the market growth.

The global Ambulatory Surgery Center market is valued at 77800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 113200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ambulatory Surgery Center volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ambulatory Surgery Center market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Terveystalo Healthcare

THC

EMC

Eifelhoehen-Klinik

HCA Healthcare

Bambino Gesù

Royal Berkshire

Institut Jules Bordet

L’Institut Curie

Heidelberg

Schonklinik

Northway

Le CHU de Toulouse

Maurizio Bufalini

Asklepios

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-specialty Centers

Multi-specialty Centers

Segment by Application

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Orthopedics

Others

