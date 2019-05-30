Senior UK Military to share Key Briefings on Airborne ISR at 5th Annual Conference

Airborne ISR 2019

SMi reports: Three key UK speakers to give valuable perspectives at the Airborne ISR Conference, taking place in London this October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the RAF remaining at the forefront of delivering airborne intelligence for UK operations, SMi Group are pleased to announce that the agenda for the Airborne ISR conference taking place on the 23rd-24th October 2019, includes three key UK senior military speakers set to deliver insightful presentations, thoroughly covering the intelligence chain:Wing Commander Keith Dear, SO1 Lessons, Joint Forces Command, will present on ‘Examining the Future of ISR Information Dissemination to Reduce Analyst Workload’.Wing Commander Mark Jackson, Officer Commanding No. XIII Squadron, RAF, will present on ‘Preparing for Protector: Challenges of Developing for Ops, whilst simultaneously Delivering on Ops’.Commander Colin McGannity, Programme Manager Military Capability, UK MoD, will present on‘Integrating the Merlin Airborne Surveillance and Control System for Superior Naval ISR’.In addition to the UK, this year's conference will host an international gathering of high-ranking experts from NATO, US, Germany, Canada, Australia, Portugal, The Netherlands, TNO and more.The newly released brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download online http://www.airborne-isr.net/einpr In anticipation of the event, a comprehensive list of past delegates has been released and is available to download from the website , giving prospective delegates an idea of the international organisations they can expect to meet and network with at this year’s event.Snapshot of past attendees for Airborne ISR include: Airbus, BAE Systems, Belgian Air Force, Boeing Defence UK, British Army, DE&S UK MoD, DND/CAF, DSTL, EU Naval Force, Eutelsat, German Air Force, German Naval Air Command, Hellenic Air Force, Intelsat, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin UK, The Netherlands MoD, UK MoD BATCIS Delivery Team, NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control (NEW&C) Force Command, NATO Industrial Action Group (NIAG), New Zealand Defence Force, Polish Armed Forces, RAF, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Singapore Armed Forces, Spacemetric, Thales UK, TNO, Turkish Air Force, UAE GHQ, United States Air Force, Viasat, XTAR, and more.Airborne ISR 2019 will provide a comprehensive overview of Maritime Patrol, Data Dissemination, UAV Technology, International Surveillance Cooperation, AWACS, 5th Generation ISR, Industrial Engagement, and Threat Evolution.For those interested in attending, there is a £400 early bird discount expiring on Friday 31st May 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.airborne-isr.net/einpr Airborne ISR Conference23rd – 24th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKGold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsor: Airbus---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



