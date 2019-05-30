Global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Market 2019 Sharing, Trends, Segmentation and Forecasts 2025
This report studies the Human Capital Management (HCM). Human capital administration (HCM) is a set of practices related to human resource administration. These practices are centered on the organizational have to be give particular competencies and are executed in three categories: workforce procurement, workforce administration and workforce optimization.
Scope of the Report:
Human Capital Management market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Human Capital Management providers face competition from the customers' internal information technology departments as well as Human Capital Management competitors. Human Capital Management service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.
North America and Europe are the largest market of Human Capital Management. In 2017, the revenue market share of Human Capital Management was about 57.24% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 25.61%.
In 2018, the global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll market size was 11900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
SAP SE
Automatic Data Processing, LLC
Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
Linkedin (Microsoft)
Oracle Corporation
Workday
Ceridian HCM, Inc.
Kronos, Inc.
Infor
IBM Corporation
Cornerstone OnDemand
Paycom Software, Inc.
Intuit
SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)
Sage
Epicor Software
Accenture
Workforce Software
Zenefits
Ramco Systems
EPAY Systems
PeopleStrategy, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Talent Acquisition
Talent Management
HR Core Administration
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Financial Services
Government/Non-Profit
Retail/Wholesale
Professional/Technical Services
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Talent Acquisition
1.4.3 Talent Management
1.4.4 HR Core Administration
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Financial Services
1.5.4 Government/Non-Profit
1.5.5 Retail/Wholesale
1.5.6 Professional/Technical Services
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP SE
12.1.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Introduction
12.1.4 SAP SE Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.2 Automatic Data Processing, LLC
12.2.1 Automatic Data Processing, LLC Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Introduction
12.2.4 Automatic Data Processing, LLC Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Automatic Data Processing, LLC Recent Development
12.3 Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
12.3.1 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Introduction
12.3.4 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Linkedin (Microsoft)
12.4.1 Linkedin (Microsoft) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Introduction
12.4.4 Linkedin (Microsoft) Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Linkedin (Microsoft) Recent Development
12.5 Oracle Corporation
12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Workday
12.6.1 Workday Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Introduction
12.6.4 Workday Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Workday Recent Development
12.7 Ceridian HCM, Inc.
12.7.1 Ceridian HCM, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Introduction
12.7.4 Ceridian HCM, Inc. Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ceridian HCM, Inc. Recent Development
Continued......
