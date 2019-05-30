Dental Laboratories - Global Annual Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2024: Focus on Lab Economics Leads to Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dental Laboratories in US$ Million.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Dental Laboratories Market: Rising Demand for Dental Products and Services Drives Market Growth
Developing Countries to Fuel Future Growth Opportunities
Growth in Dental Implants and Restorations Market to Drive Lab Revenues
Economic Growth
An Indicator of Dental Laboratories Market Dynamics
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Focus on Lab Economics Leads to Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies
Digitization & Changing Role of Laboratories
CAD/CAM: Transforming Dental Practices
Dental 3D Printing
A High Growth Market
Chairside Fabrication
Not a Near-term Threat
Dental Labs Support Operations of Dental Practices
Skilled Lab Technicians
To Stay in Demand
Material Advances Focus on Bridging Gap between Natural & Artificial Teeth
Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Dentistry to Drive Growth
All-Ceramic Restorations Benefit from the Trend Favoring Monolithic Restorations
3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows
Digitalization Trend Picks Pace in Implants Market
Advancements in Dental Implants Drive Market Growth
Small Laboratories
Yet to be Written Off
Growing Dental Tourism
An Opportunity for Dental Labs Market
Outsourcing
A Growing Phenomenon
3. DENTAL MARKET: A REVIEW
Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market
Growth Drivers in the Dental Market
In a Nutshell
Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
Aging Global Population: A Major Growth Propeller
Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services
Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry
4. AN INTRODUCTION TO DENTAL LABORATORIES
Dental Laboratory
Definition
Manufacturing of Dental Solutions at Laboratories
Dental Prosthetics
Crowns
Types of Crowns
Full Gold Crowns
Porcelain Fused-to-Metal (PFM) Crowns
Non-Metal Restorations
Bridges
Inlays
Onlays
Veneers
Dentures
Dental Implants
An Introduction
Types of Implants
Endosseous Dental Implants
Root-Form Dental Implants
Plate-Form Dental Implants
Ramus Frame Dental Implants
Transosseous Dental Implants
Subperiosteal Dental Implants
Prostheses Preparation Process
Conventional Vs. Modern Restoration Process
CAD/CAM Dentistry
An Insight
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Lifco Takes Over City Dentallabor and Hohenstcken-Zahntechnik
National Dentex Labs Purchases Albensi Laboratories
Knight Dental Announces Investment in York Dental Laboratory
Knight Dental Takes Over Precision Craft Dental Laboratory
Modern Dental to Take Over MicroDental Laboratories
Modern Dental Acquires Cenetory Pty Limited
Digital Dental Lab Merges with Dental Laboratory Milling Supplies
MicroDental Laboratories Takes Over Rock Creek Dental Ceramics
Young Innovations Acquires Medical Products Laboratories' PDCMD
G&H Dental Arts Snaps UP Buttress-Wilshire Dental Laboratory and Cushman & Associates Dental Lab
Cornerstone Dental Labs Takes Over Jaslow Dental Laboratory
Cressey & Company LP Acquires Stake in Dental Services Group
MicroDental Laboratories Announces Acquisition of Tetra Dynamics Dental Laboratory
MicroDental Laboratories Acquires Phoenix Dental Laboratory
Zimmer Holdings Snaps Up Biomet
University of Technology Partners with Great Shape!
3D Systems Inks Multi-National Distribution Agreement with Henry Schein
Brighton Implant Clinic Unveils New Dental Laboratory in Worthing
Brighton Implant Clinic Adds Medit Identica Blue 2015 Scanner to the Hove Branch
Glidewell Laboratories Launches CloudPoint FastScan and FastDesign
Iverson Dental Laboratories Rolls Out Comprehensive Array of Enhanced Dental Products
Total Companies Profiled: 143 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 148)
- The United States (28)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (110)
- France (7)
- Germany (76)
- The United Kingdom (11)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
