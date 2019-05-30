The $456M Construction & Demolition Robots Market in North America, 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Construction & Demolition Robots Market by Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is expected to reach an aggregated revenue of $456.3 million for the 2019-2025 duration, representing a CAGR of 11% driven by rising adoption of all types of construction & demolition robots across the region.



Highlighted with 13 tables and 36 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of North America construction & demolition robots market and its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America construction & demolition robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical, and Country.

Based on product type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section:

Traditional Robots

Robotic ARMs

Exoskeletons

On the basis of robot automation, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) provided in each section:

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Fully Autonomous Robots

On the basis of robot function, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment:



Demolition Robots

Bricklaying Robots

Concrete Structural Erection Robots

3D Printing Robots

Others



On the basis of application, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section:

Public Infrastructure

Commercial and Residential Buildings

Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by product type and robot function over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Players



Advanced Construction Robotics

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics LLC

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

U.S. Bionics Inc. (suitX)

Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 North America Traditional C&D Robots Market 2014-2025

3.3 North America C&D Robotic ARMs Market 2014-2025

3.4 North America C&D Exoskeletons Market 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Automation Degree

4.1 Market Overview by Automation Degree

4.2 North America Semi-Autonomous C&D Robots Market 2014-2025

4.3 North America Fully Autonomous C&D Robots Market 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Robot Function

5.1 Market Overview by Robot Function

5.2 North America Demolition Robots Market 2014-2025

5.3 North America Bricklaying Robots Market 2014-2025

5.4 North America Concrete Structural Erection Robots Market 2014-2025

5.5 North America 3D Printing C&D Robots Market 2014-2025

5.6 North America Market of Other C&D Robots 2014-2025



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Application Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Application Vertical

6.2 North America C&D Robots Market for Public Infrastructure 2014-2025

6.3 North America C&D Robots Market for Commercial and Residential Buildings 2014-2025

6.4 North America C&D Robots Market for Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition 2014-2025

6.5 North America C&D Robots Market for Other Applications 2014-2025



7 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S. Market

7.3 Canadian Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



