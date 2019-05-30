LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund (Class I) and Macro Strategies Fund (Class I) Nominated for Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds announces that its LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund Class I (LCSIX) and LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund Class I (LFMIX) have been nominated for the Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards to be presented in Chicago in June. The Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards, presented by CME Group and BarclayHedge, recognize excellence in the managed futures space.



The LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund Class I (LCSIX) is nominated in the categories of 2018 Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund and 5-Year Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund. LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund Class I (LFMIX) is nominated in the category 5-Year Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund.

“We are honored by the nominations and pleased that our Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund and Macro Strategies Fund have received this recognition,” stated Kevin Kinzie, LoCorr Funds CEO. “We partner with highly experienced managers who understand investment solutions with low correlation to traditional asset classes, and that experience can lead to excellence.”

LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund invests in globally diversified long and short commodities futures that have the potential to provide profit in up and down commodity markets, a hedge against inflation, and diversification to portfolios. LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund is a multi-manager investment strategy that combines three distinct managers with proven expertise in the managed futures space. The fund seeks to provide low correlation to stocks and bonds and provide capital appreciation in rising and falling markets while also managing volatility. For more information about LoCorr Funds, visit www.LoCorrFunds.com . For additional information on The Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards, visit https://www.mfpawards.com/#awards



About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies. LoCorr Funds was founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions to provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets and help achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

Media Contact: Kristen Anderson, Marketing & Communications, 952.767.6908

To determine the Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards, professional asset allocators were interviewed and asked to provide a list of the 5 or 6 performance measures that they found to be most useful in manager selection. All of the allocator’s choices elicited from the interviews were tallied. The performance metrics that received the most number of mentions were selected.

In the next step, an investor survey listing the selected metrics and asked the respondents to rank these from high to low based on its value to them in manager selection.

In the final step, the top five metrics were selected based on aggregate ranking score. Each manager that qualified for inclusion in a specific Pinnacle Awards category, was ranked on all five of these chosen metrics. Each ranking score for each of the 5 individual rankings was weighted by the aggregate ranking score based on the investor responses for that particular metric. And finally, a total ranking score was computed based on summing the scores for each of the five metrics. The three having the best combined ranking scores in each of the Pinnacle Awards categories were selected as the nominees for the category.

