Rezeem Turns 1, How a Coupon Aggregator Reshaped Shopping Experience in the Middle East

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's been an incredible first year for Rezeem and they have already accumulated a close count of 800 stores, 10000 coupons & deals and exclusively partnered with over 50+ merchants to provide special discounts. On 1st June 2018, Rezeem, a part of Zesro Technologies launched and soon after the team's hard work to achieve the goals under the supervision of creative managers of respective department turned Rezeem a most suitable and awesome coupon aggregator in the Middle East ecommerce world. Behind the scenes, Rezeem is incredibly busy on working to provide better savings for shoppers, you can clearly note that in its performance growth day by day.In the last PR release of Rezeem, they shared "the aim of Rezeem is to fulfil the gap between the eCommerce leads and online shoppers" which seems to be fulfilled almost in just one-year journey. Rezeem has been a surprise for many established coupon websites in the Middle East but the hidden fact is, the site came into the market on a quick note with all preparation and a proper plan. They rose with the best vanguard of online pioneers and made sure to ease people interaction throughout the search for finding better discounts. It's clear that Rezeem created a new era and a system where business options have been increased for merchants and savings for shoppers.CEO Mr.Raja shared a word on asking How it feels to be one? “We feel great to become a leading Coupons & Deals company in just 1 year. People really believed in our product & showering their love on us. Our main goal is to make Rezeem an “Ultimate Savings Platform”, where people can save money on everything from Flight Tickets to Apparel Purchases, Luxury Goods to Mobile Recharges. Moving forward our focus will remain on User Satisfaction and introducing more innovated features to help people all over the World. We want to thank all our users and merchant partners who supported us throughout the year."What's New to Know On 1st Anniversary of RezeemRezeem.com built its name and been the first priority coupons website for Middle Easterners with its innovation, imagination, and perseverance, outlasting the established in the market. Today, many business startups hitting the door to become one of the influential whereas Rezeem is spreading wings. Yes, Rezeem started its services in the Philippines. From being an ambitious small business to offer even more personalized service in order to find the right discount, Rezeem Philippines expected to run brilliantly.The team of Rezeem always think about essential ways that can deliver the best services to the shoppers by easing the search, automating the process and making "the impossible" possible. Rezeem.ph already in the limelight of people and helping them to increase their savings. From popular eCommerce stores like Lazada, Sephora, Zalora to the iconic local guides Kkday, Klook and others are listed ready with each and every beneficial offer for you to enjoy the shopping experience with noted “Savings”.How Happy Rezeem is to Announce the First Anniversary?The team of Rezeem expressed their word "We are proud to count among the best players of the Middle East industry and it's a happy time for the whole team as many partners are added on board, the e-commerce industry best players like Noon, Amazon AE & others offering exclusive discounts with Noon coupon codes to support our goal of being an "Ultimate Savings platform" and many others are expected to join us soon".The celebration of the first anniversary will run throughout the month and especially for the Rezeem users, the site is running a contest for countable days, anyone can participate and win special gifts. Celebrating the first anniversary, expansion of Rezeem to the Philippines, the innovation and the steady growth, Rezeem has made an entry in the list of high potential e-commerce market players which have strong growth opportunities. Every online shopper will find an extra discount here and every traveller will avail the best trip on using special travel offers from the most popular portals like Emirates using Emirates promo codes Ramadan & Rezeem, A High Time to Give Away MoreIt's a known truth, how important Ramadan is for online business holders and utilizing this amazing time, Rezeem owes you the exclusive discounts on purchase at leading e-commerce stores like Amazon AE by offering Amazon promo code which saves more. Celebrate Ramadan and Birthday of Rezeem by grabbing extra discounts that you won't find anywhere else except at Rezeem. There is no doubt that the site changing its key features and functionalities according to the business needs and on its first birthday, “additional discount” is a special gift for every individual shopper.Finally, with an expression of happiness, the founding members shared their words "We believe in technology, online shopping makes people lives easier than ever. With Rezeem, online shopping becomes easier and more affordable. For the coming new year, we will be introducing more innovated features which help people to save money on everything they want”



