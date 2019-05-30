Post of State minister for Economic and Social Development extinguished

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 30 - The Cabinet Council last Wednesday endorsed the Executive’s measure of extinguishing the post of State Minister for Economic and Social Development, creating, in its stead, the positions of State Minister for Economic Co-ordination and State Minister for Social Affairs. ,

On a press communiqué, the Cabinet Council - who was gathered last Wednesday under the chairmanship of President João Lourenço (head of the Executive) – states that it was also decided the creation of bureaus that will provide technical support and other necessary assistance to the new ministers of State.

In this ambit, the Secretariat for the Productive Sector will now function under the umbrella of the minister of State for Economic Co-ordination, while the Secretariat for Social Affairs is now monitored by the minister of State for Social Affairs.

