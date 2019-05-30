China Hospital Industry Report, 2019-2025 - In 2018, Chinese Hospitals Registered a Revenue of Roughly RMB3,554.3 Billion, Surging by 14.2% YoY

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Hospital Industry Report,2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The people's growing awareness of health care and the acceleration of population aging have brought prosperity to China's hospital industry. As of February 2019, there had been a total of 33,000 hospitals in China, an increase of 1,866 in the same period of 2018. In the first two months of 2019, there were 550 million patient visits to hospitals in China, up 3.2% year on year.



China's medical resources have soared as well. By the end of 2017, medical and health institutions had offered 7,940,300 beds, including 6,120,500 in hospitals, which meant 5.71 beds per 1,000 people, a figure that should number 6 (including for inpatients) in 2020, according to the Circular on Accelerating the Construction of Health and Old-age Service Project.



Also, China's medical security system has been improved. By the end of 2018, 1,344.52 million people, or over 95% of the country's total population had been covered by the basic medical insurance system, including 316.73 million urban employees, 4.5% more than in the previous year, 897.41 million urban and rural residents, a year-on-year increase of 2.7%, and 130.38 million rural residents who were under the new rural cooperative medical care system, a part of the basic medical insurance system.



Chinese hospitals are divided into public hospitals and private hospitals by economic type. Policies concerning the reform of public hospitals, etc. have allured the inrush of social capital into the medical care industry, leading to a surge in the number of private hospitals. As of February 2019, there had been 21,165 private hospitals in China, including 2,185 new ones compared with the same period of 2018 and accounting for 63.9% of the total number of hospitals.



Social capital largely flows to specialized hospitals that need low investment but produce a high return on investment and are in demand. In China, over 65% of private hospitals are specialized hospitals. Revenue of Chinese specialized hospitals has been growing at a rate of 20% or so over the years, and currently outstrips RMB400 billion.



Among specialized hospitals, ophthalmic hospitals, stomatological hospitals, and plastic surgery hospitals are quite lucrative, all with a profit margin of above 10%. For example, Aier Eye Hospital, China's biggest ophthalmic hospital chain with over 290 outlets nationwide, in 2018 boasted 5.5 million outpatient visits and recorded RMB8.01 billion in revenue and RMB1.07 billion in net income, presenting a net margin of 13.3%.



This report highlights the following;

China hospital industry (number of hospitals, revenue, medical services, competitive pattern, forecast, prospect, etc.)

Chinese specialized hospitals (overview, analysis on specialized hospitals of all sorts, summary, and forecast)

Chinese medical insurance system (status quo and development trend)

Investment in China hospital industry (related policies, comparison between public and private hospitals, investment fields of social capital, development directions and business models of foreign-funded hospitals)

16 companies (operation, hospital industry layout, forecast, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of China Hospital Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Industry Chain



2. Development of China Hospital Industry

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Number of Hospitals

2.1.2 Distribution

2.2 Revenue

2.3 Medical Services

2.3.1 Patient Visits

2.3.2 Bed Utilization

2.4 Competition Pattern

2.5 Forecast and Prospect

2.5.1 Number and Revenue of Hospitals Will Grow Steadily

2.5.2 Public-private Partnership of Hospitals Becomes a General Trend

2.5.3 Number and Revenue of Private Hospitals Will See Steady Growth

2.5.4 Private Hospitals Tend to Be Professional

2.5.5 Private Hospitals Will Forge Brands Gradually



3. Development of Specialized Hospitals in China

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Number of Specialized Hospitals

3.1.2 Revenue

3.2 Status Quo of Specialized Hospitals of All Kinds

3.2.1 Ophthalmic Hospital

3.2.2 Stomatological Hospital

3.2.3 Orthopedics & Beauty Hospital

3.2.4 Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital

3.2.5 Children's Hospital

3.2.6 Tumor Hospital

3.3 Summary and Forecast



4 Development of Chinese Medical Insurance System

4.1 Status Quo

4.1.1 Medical Insurance System

4.1.2 Coverage of Medical Insurance System Is Close to Saturation

4.1.3 Serious Illness Insurance for Urban and Rural Residents

4.2 Development Trends

4.2.1 Urbanization Will Optimize Health Care System

4.2.2 Trans-regional Medical Insurance Settlement Will Be Promoted

4.2.3 Accumulated Balance of Medical Insurance Funds Grows Year by Year

4.2.4 Medical Resource Supply Capacity of County-level Hospitals Will Improve

4.2.5 Medical Resources Will Grow Rapidly



5. Investment in China Hospital Industry

5.1 Policies

5.2 Comparison between Public and Private Hospitals

5.2.1 Public Hospitals Play a Leading Role

5.2.2 Private Hospitals Run with High Efficiency

5.3 Investment Fields of Social Capital

5.3.1 Specialized Medical Field

5.3.2 General Public Hospitals

5.4 Development Orientation and Business Model of Foreign Hospitals

5.4.1 Status Quo of Foreign Hospitals in China

5.4.2 Development Direction

5.4.3 Business Practice



6. Major Enterprises

6.1 Aier Eye Hospital Group

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Revenue Structure

6.1.4 Gross Margin

6.1.5 R&D and Investment

6.1.6 Medical Services

6.1.7 Development Strategy

6.2 TC Medical

6.3 Mayinglong Pharm

6.4 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)

6.5 Jinling Pharmaceutical Company Limited

6.6 Shinva Medical Instrument

6.7 Xi'an International Medical Investment Co., Ltd.

6.8 Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science

6.9 Wuhan Jianmin Pharmaceutical Groups Corp.

6.10 Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

6.11 Phoenix Healthcare Group

6.12 Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical

6.13 Kangmei Pharmaceutical

6.14 JNMPT

6.15 Concord Medical

6.16 Wenzhou Corelle hospital



