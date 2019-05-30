Alan Simon's Epic Musical Interpretation of the French Revolution “Chouans” 2CD - Now Available

Alan Simon - Chouans Alan Simon

Featuring members of legendary French prog ensemble ANGE

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan Simon is the creator of the legendary EXCALIBUR: THE CELTIC ROCK OPERA.This new studio album is Alan Simon's epic musical interpretation of the French Revolution, and is being released to coincide with the 230th Anniversary of the start of the revolution.Released via Cherry Red, this orchestral rock double album features all new studio tracks.“It's the dark side of the French Révolution! The unknown pages! 300 000 people died. Mainly paysans, priest and some nobles. They were killed in the west of France (where I was born). It's the last french civil war! The very young republic just created the humans rights and 18 months later Paris the national assembly gave the orders to march on the district call 'Vendée'. That's was where most of the royalists were leaving. But mostly poor people! That's the history! This is the first historical album about this history! It's an hidden story. No one is proud about it!” - Alan SimonTrack List:DISC ONE1. OUVERTURE2. L’INCORRUPTIBLE3. ÇA IRA4. AU NOM DE TOUS LES MIENS5. LE CHANT DES PAYSANS6. LA FOLIE7. MA FRANCE, MON ESPÉRANCE8. LA COMPLAINTE DE L'ABBÉ9. DIEU & LE ROY10. L'APPEL DE CADOUDAL11. LE SAINT DE L'ANJOUDISC TWO1. L'AMAZONE2. LE PARDON DE BONCHAMPS3. LA VIRÉE DE GALERNE4. L'INFERNALE DANSE5. MONSIEUR HENRI6. COEUR DE CHOUANS7. GOD SAVE THE KING8. RÉFRACTAIRE9. UN NOUVEAU MONDE10. MOURIR POUR DES IDÉES11. MON PETIT FRÈRE12. LE VENT DE LA MÉMOIRETo purchase: https://geni.us/ChouansCD Press inquiries:



