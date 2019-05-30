Alan Simon's Epic Musical Interpretation of the French Revolution “Chouans” 2CD - Now Available
Featuring members of legendary French prog ensemble ANGEASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan Simon is the creator of the legendary EXCALIBUR: THE CELTIC ROCK OPERA.
This new studio album is Alan Simon's epic musical interpretation of the French Revolution, and is being released to coincide with the 230th Anniversary of the start of the revolution.
Released via Cherry Red, this orchestral rock double album features all new studio tracks.
“It's the dark side of the French Révolution! The unknown pages! 300 000 people died. Mainly paysans, priest and some nobles. They were killed in the west of France (where I was born). It's the last french civil war! The very young republic just created the humans rights and 18 months later Paris the national assembly gave the orders to march on the district call 'Vendée'. That's was where most of the royalists were leaving. But mostly poor people! That's the history! This is the first historical album about this history! It's an hidden story. No one is proud about it!” - Alan Simon
Track List:
DISC ONE
1. OUVERTURE
2. L’INCORRUPTIBLE
3. ÇA IRA
4. AU NOM DE TOUS LES MIENS
5. LE CHANT DES PAYSANS
6. LA FOLIE
7. MA FRANCE, MON ESPÉRANCE
8. LA COMPLAINTE DE L'ABBÉ
9. DIEU & LE ROY
10. L'APPEL DE CADOUDAL
11. LE SAINT DE L'ANJOU
DISC TWO
1. L'AMAZONE
2. LE PARDON DE BONCHAMPS
3. LA VIRÉE DE GALERNE
4. L'INFERNALE DANSE
5. MONSIEUR HENRI
6. COEUR DE CHOUANS
7. GOD SAVE THE KING
8. RÉFRACTAIRE
9. UN NOUVEAU MONDE
10. MOURIR POUR DES IDÉES
11. MON PETIT FRÈRE
12. LE VENT DE LA MÉMOIRE
To purchase: https://geni.us/ChouansCD
