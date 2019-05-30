US Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market to hit $9958.87 Million by 2025 – Global Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Types, Applications, & Top Players: Adroit Market Research

The rising popularity of e-commerce and focus on efficient supply chain management will drive the demand for transportation management systems in the US market.

The US Transportation Management Systems market was valued at USD 4.09 billion in 2018. The market is primarily driven by exceptional growth of e-commerce in the US which subsequently surged online purchase and raised retail sales. To respond to this e-commerce adoption, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers recognized the importance of robust TMS for managing customer expectations and keeping fulfillment and delivery costs in check. Besides that, higher demand for 'software as a service (SaaS)' based transport management system and advancements in transport management systems over the conventional ones are significant factors propelling the US transportation management systems market.

The US Transportation Management Systems Market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country level the current status and future market prospects. The US Transportation Management Systems market is segmented by type and application.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the US Transportation Management Systems industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the US Transportation Management Systems industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The market is segmented on the basis of types and applications. Among the types of US TMS market, the roadways segment held the largest market share of ~95% in 2018 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. TMS for roadways has surged in demand as the platform helps its users in planning, route optimization, order management, real-time tracking and live reporting, invoice management, freight invoicing and fleet management along with others. This is enabling efficient management of goods and is helping its user to achieve excellence in transportation by streamlining the delivery process and reducing cost per shipment. This is driving the adoption of TMS for roadways driving the growth of the U.S. transportation management system during the forecast period.

The “United States Transportation Management Systems Market Size by Type (Railways and Roadways), by Application (Manufacturing Industry, Retail Industry, Logistics & transport Industry, and Other Industries) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The increasing convenience owing to availability of on-the-go information enabled by mobile-based application for all the stakeholders in the supply chain such as the broker, agencies and other delivery operatives is facilitating smooth functioning across the road supply chain. Thus, TMS for road transportation is expected to surge in demand by 2025 driving the growth of the U.S. transportation management systems market at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Among the applications, the logistics and transport industry dominated the US TMS market, generating revenue of USD 2.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Furthermore, improved visibility, business process improvement, operational efficiencies, and effective cost management are the primary factors driving the adoption of TMS among various industry verticals.



The US Transportation Management Systems Market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These players aim to gain an edge over the other players by including more coverage to travelers in a travel insurance policy. The major players of US Transportation Management Systems include Accellos, Inc.,McLeod Software Corporation, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Manhattan Associates, Inc., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., SAP SE, BluJay Solutions Ltd, TMW Systems, Inc., Omnitracs, LLC. Retailers shall be able to understand the demand patterns based on parameters such as weather, region, festive time, etc. and then accordingly procure them. This data received from the retailer will assist all the entities across the supply chain to transport, manage and store the goods. Further, the integration of artificial intelligence and IoT is projected to transform the transportation management system.

