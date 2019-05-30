Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
In-flight Wi-Fi refers to onboard internet service provided on aircraft, which can be accessed by passengers via personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. Globally, the in-flight Wi-Fi market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer inclination towards high bandwidth applications such as on-demand video streaming, watching high definition videos and surfing media-rich web pages while travelling by flight, especially in developed regions.
Airlines are increasingly switching towards the better Wi-Fi services, mainly satellite-based broadband services which deliver high internet speed. Airlines are now increasingly replacing their existing systems with better Wi-Fi system, in order to meet with changing passenger's demands, and there are different types of Wi-Fi systems available depends upon the types of aircraft. In 2017, various airlines have upgraded their existing Wi-Fi systems for better speed and connectivity. In 2018, the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services market size was 3900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.3% during 2019-2025.
Key trend which is expected to have predominantly effect the market in coming year in In-Flight Wi-Fi market is growth in number of air travelers and Wi-Fi connectivity preferences. In-Flight Wi-Fi allows air passengers to get online, do basic browsing, to get connected using cell phones via voice calls, emails, and SMS or MMS. Currently, there is an increase in the number of business and general air travelers.
This report focuses on the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Flight Wi-Fi Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air-to-ground technology
Satellite technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Military
Commerical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In-Flight Wi-Fi Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
