Seed Treatment Market will grow at CAGR of 11.3% during 2018-2025 - Global Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Key Developments, and Vendor landscape: Adroit Market Research

Worldwide rising requirements to boost agricultural output is projected to augment the seed treatment market demand by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seed treatment market was valued at USD 4.66 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a significant growth with a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period. The global market is anticipated to grow at a robust pace on the account of increasing food demand, mainly due to sizeable growth in population. Reduction of arable land is also a key factor to promote the demand for seed treatment in the future.

The research study on the global seed treatment market gives an in-depth industry overview where it covers several aspects of the market supply chain. The market estimates are derived in terms of revenue (USD million) and have been provided for a total time period from 2015 to 2025. The study sheds light on various market perspectives through analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis. The study provides an analysis on the market competition, which is assessed by parameters such as recent business strategies and global reach of key industry players. Overall, the report provides a holistic view on the current and future prospects of the market development.

Seed treatment is referred to as the chemical treatment provided to the crops during their germination and harvesting period. Seed treatment chemical products includes insecticides and fungicides, which protect the crops from disease spreading insects, thereby increasing the yield. Other major types of seed treatment products include fertilizers and other niche chemical treatments that help to bolster the speed of crop maturation and hence harvesting. Seed treatment is particularly suitable for commercial seeds owing to which they have quickly gained strong demand among crop producers in the past few years. Growing demand for agriculture produce along with limitations pertaining to the availability of arable and fertile land are some of the key factors driving the seed treatment market demand. However, concerns related to environmental damage by utilization of seed treatment products is considered to moderately restrict the market demand over the forecast period.

The “Global Seed Treatment Market Size, By Crop Type (Corn/Maize, Soybean, Wheat, Canola, Cotton, Others), By Treatment (Insecticides, Fungicides, Nonchemical and Other chemical treatment) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global seed treatment market is segmented on the basis of crop type and treatment type. By crop type, corn grabbed a large chunk, nearly accounting for 33% of the seed treatment market share in 2018. Corn is one of the highly produced agriculture products in North America and South America, as it is an integral ingredient of the daily cuisine. Also, adoption of genetically modified corn seeds has led to the increased usage of seed treatment. In terms of demand, canola and cotton are projected to portray a robust growth with CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2025.

By treatment type, the insecticides category dominated the global industry with a market share of more than 40% in 2018. Introduction of active substrates and new formulations has constantly driven the insecticides demand. Also, insecticides are adequately suitable for most of the agricultural disease issues. However, non-chemical treatment category is projected to depict a strong growth at a CAGR of over 13.0%, owing to its minimal impact on the environment.

By region, North America constituted the largest market demand in 2018. The region is the largest producer of soy crops and corn in the world, which together account for two-third of the global seed treatment market demand by crop type. Europe and Latin America are slated to show a steady growth over the coming years. However, strongest growth is estimated to be showcased by Asia Pacific. Growing adoption of modern agricultural techniques and high requirements of agricultural output in the region is projected to augment the market demand by 2025. Favorable government support is also one of the key reasons behind the strong seed treatment market growth in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is projected to further support the Asia Pacific market expansion at 13.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

In terms of industry competition, the global seed treatment market is a consolidated marketplace with global players holding the majority of the share. Merger & Acquisition and product innovation are the key strategies adopted by the market players to sustain the competition and maintain their customer base. Sumitomo Chemical Company, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours and Company, Chemtura Corporation, BrettYoung Limited, Advanced Biological Marketing, Valent U.S.A. Corporation, and Syngenta AG are some of the prominent players of the global seed treatment market.

