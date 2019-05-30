Global Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Top Key Players, Opportunities, and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Testing as a service (TEaaS) is an on-demand cloud-based service to manage end-to-end software test environments. Test environments are created during the software testing process to enable software testers to use testing tools and executive testing processes successfully and to develop high-quality software products and applications. Firms are using cloud-based solutions for test environment management over on-premise software solutions. Cloud-based TEM solutions are cost-effective, flexible, and scalable software testing solutions. IT provides flexibility in terms of usage of TEaaS, for software testers to perform software testing on newly built software products and applications.

One of the latest trends in this market is the implementation of on-demand testing services in the software testing process to manage end-to-end software testing life cycle (STLC) with low-cost IT solutions. On-demand test labs are cost-effective solutions where the software testers pay for test labs based on usage of test environment lab services. On-demand test labs are ideal for software testing teams to perform the software testing collaboratively in a multi-platform environment to develop high-quality software. For instance, the Google Cloud Test Lab offers a test environment for application developers to manage end-to-end application development processes.

The key players covered in this study

CSC

HCL

IBM

Infosys

Wipro

...

The Americas dominated the TEaaS market in 2017. Much of this region’s growth comes from the rising demand for cloud testing and automated software quality software as a service (SaaS) among organizations. Factors such as growing requirement to manage the complex sourcing environments for application development projects will boost the implementation of TEaaS solutions in the region over the next four years.

This report focuses on the global Test-Environment-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Test-Environment-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based Test Environment Management Solutions

Testing as a Service (TaaS) Offerings

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Test-Environment-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Test-Environment-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

