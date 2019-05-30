Global Business to Business Media Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Business to Business Media Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

B2B media refers to the communication channel between the vendors and their customers. For a B2B vendor, the customer cannot necessarily be a consumer. Business organizations constitute the customers of B2B vendors and require a different media mix to get business from them. For instance, if a vendor must pitch in for hydraulic hose pipes, an engineer from the company will bring his engineering experience into the discussion to justify the decision to the superiors, who work in the same field. In contrast, the home owner will care little about the technicalities in the manufacturing of hose pipes that are being used in the garden.

The global B2B media market is highly competitive because of the presence of many large established players along with regional and emerging players. Intense competition prevails in the market where vendors compete based on product portfolio, pricing, communication modes, policies, offers, and brands. To sustain in the dynamic market landscape, vendors are making investments in planning, designing, developing, acquiring new players, and expanding existing facilities.

The key players covered in this study

Bloomberg

IBM

Oracle

SAP

...

The Americas is the largest region in the B2B media market and occupies more than half of the total market revenue. One of the major factors influencing the B2B media market in the region is the presence of many businesses, both big and small, that aim to increase their revenue and brand value among customers. As the region is technologically advanced with the high adoption of broadband, 4G services, smartphones, and tablets, the reach of vendors to their prospective clients is also high. In addition, the growing use of social media will also increase the penetration of digital B2B media in the region during the predicted period.

This report focuses on the global Business to Business Media status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business to Business Media development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Events

Print

Digital

Business Information

Market segment by Application, split into

Business Services

IT

Retail

Finance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business to Business Media status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business to Business Media development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

