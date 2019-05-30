Global K-12 Talent Management Software Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global K-12 Talent Management Software Market Report 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Global K-12 Talent Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2019

Talent management software is an application that provides a complete set of tools to organizations to automate, monitor, and analyze various HR functions efficiently. Moreover, the software assists the HR department in better talent acquisition activities, effective retention, and career succession planning strategies. Therefore, talent management applications have been gaining prominence in institutions as well. A talent management system (TMS) is an integrated software suite that addresses the several aspect of talent management: performance management; learning and development; Assessment And Feedback Management. 

This report focuses on the global K-12 Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Talent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Cornerstone OnDemand 
Halogen Software 
PeopleAdmin 
Ellucian 
IBM 
iCIMS 
Infor Global Solutions 
Oracle 
SAP 
SumTotal Systems 
Workday

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Performance Management 
Learning and Development 
Assessment And Feedback Management

Market segment by Application, split into 
Talent acquisition 
Professional development 
Records and onboarding

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global K-12 Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the K-12 Talent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

