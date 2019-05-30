Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH) on Behalf of ChinaCache Stockholders and Encourages ChinaCache Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH) on behalf of ChinaCache stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ChinaCache has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 29, 2019, ChinaCache filed a Form NT 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that it would delay filing its annual report for the 2018 fiscal year. On May 17, 2019, ChinaCache announced that the company and its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors (“Chairman”), Song Wang (“Wang”), were under criminal investigation by a government prosecutor office in Beijing for charges of enterprise bribery. Wang resigned as CEO and Chairman, and on that same day, ChinaCache securities were halted from trading on the NASDAQ.

On May 23, 2019, ChinaCache said that it received a NASDAQ Notification Letter, three days earlier on May 20, 2019 because it failed NASDAQ listing requirements by delaying its 2018 Form NT 20-F (the “NASDAQ Letter”). The NASDAQ Letter also probed the company regarding the resignation of its auditor, Grant Thornton China, ChinaCache’s engagement of its new independent auditor, and the allegations of enterprise bribery by ChinaCache and Wang. To date, ChinaCache securities remain halted, and consequently ChinaCache securities are essentially valueless.

