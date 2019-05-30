Namëna Biosciences wins Retail Council of Canada Grandprix award for Canada’s 2018 Best New OTC Product: Biosync

Namëna Biosciences accepted the Retail Council of Canada Grandprix award for Canada’s 2018 Best New OTC Product, Biosync 24H Continuous Release Vitamins

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Namëna Biosciences accepted the Retail Council of Canada Grandprix award last night for Canada’s 2018 Best New OTC (Over The Counter) Product for their new line of products, Biosync 24 Hour Continuous Release Vitamins.The Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards encourages manufacturers to develop and market innovative products which provide Canadian consumers with exceptional value and quality. Scoring focuses on innovation, originality and consumer acceptance.“We need vitamins that work with the body to maximize bioavailability,” says Dr. John S. Andrews, CEO of Namëna Biosciences. “Biosync 24 Hour Continuous Release vitamins are the answer consumers have been waiting for. There is robust science behind our formulations, we provide Health Canada with pharma-level support in our submissions, even though these are Natural Health Products.”The Biosync brand and packaging was developed by ProSanté, Inc. “We knew that we needed a premium package design to reflect the quality of this product, there is nothing like it in the supplement counter today” explains John. “Both brand and design make Biosync stand-out among others in the category”.Biosync 24 Hour Continuous Release vitamins utilize an advanced cellulose polymer matrix to hold active ingredients in its core. This core absorbs bodily fluids at a constant rate as it travels through the digestive tract, regardless of pH level (acidic, neutral, or alkaline), allowing a steady, even release of key vitamins throughout the day, which maximizes bioavailability.Biosync is made from, North American sourced, scientifically developed ingredients. Manufactured in Canada and Health Canada approved, this product is non-pharmaceutical and is available without a prescription (Over The Counter). Biosync is available at retailers across Canada including participating Loblaws, Superstore, Rexall and Guardian Drugs.“For stores and chains who are not yet carrying Biosync, they can reach out to us at orders@prosanteinc.com,” says James Staley, Managing Partner of ProSanté, Inc., the exclusive sales and marketing team and master broker for Biosync in North America.For more information on Biosync, visit biosync.life.About Namëna BiosciencesNamëna Biosciences is committed to producing the highest quality nutraceutical products available on the market today. They invest heavily in Research & Development and Quality Assurance in every step of product development, from cutting edge human science to raw material sourcing, to finished products.About ProSanté, Inc.ProSanté, Inc. is an award-winning commercial management team focused on developing, selling and distributing products across the Canadian marketplace. They cover all aspects of the product development mix from ideation to shelf and have a proven track record of SPEED to market.Related links:



