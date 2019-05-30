BA EXPANDED CLASS PERIOD/ DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Notifies Boeing (BA) Investors of Expanded Class Period, and Approaching Filing Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities, and eighty attorneys around the country, notifies investors in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) of the expanded Class Period (now January 8, 2019 - May 8, 2019) and reminds investors of the June 10, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline.



/EIN News/ -- Hagens Berman filed the first class action complaint , Seeks v. The Boeing Company, No. 19-cv-02394, on April 9, 2019 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. A second suit, Busch v. The Boeing Company, 1:19-cv-03548, filed May 28, 2019, is based on the same conduct but extends the class period to cover revelations through May 8, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boeing securities during the expanded Class Period (between January 8, 2019 and May 8, 2019), suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019.

Contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s prosecution of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing:

BA@hbsslaw.com

Or contact Hagens Berman for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/BA

According to Hagens Berman’s complaint, Defendants intentionally misled investors in part by concealing critical facts concerning Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft, including the fact that Boeing designed and sold as “extras” or “optional features” safety features designed to prevent accidents such as the Lion Air and Ethiopian Air crashes.

“Among other things, we’re focused on recovering the enormous losses suffered by Boeing investors, the extent to which Defendants may have publicly misstated reportedly internally-known risks posed by Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and whether Defendants may have engaged in improper accounting,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

