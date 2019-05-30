RF Transceiver Market to Reach $18.5 Billion By 2024, Registering a CAGR of 11.6%: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global RF transceiver market is expected to reach $18.5 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The market is buoyed by several factors, predominantly by increasing demand for mobile devices, and the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), according to P&S Intelligence.



RF transceivers are employed in numerous application areas, in varied industries. Growing digitization; massive smartphone adoption; dependence of customers on technology in their daily routines; surging deployment of advanced devices in telecommunications, defense, automotive, transportation, among other industries, are leading to the huge market potential for RF transceivers, across the globe. The rapid adoption of wireless communication devices, emerging IoT technology, automated means of marketing and socializing, and video streaming, along with several other factors are resulting in the noticeable RF transceiver market growth.

Request to get the sample pages @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/rf-transceiver-market/report-sample

Based on the design, the RF transceiver market is categorized into a single chip transceiver and a standalone chip transceiver. Out of these, the single chip transceiver category accounted for a larger revenue share in 2018. Single chip transceivers offer low power consumption and low voltage operations in wireless systems. Further, the single chip transceivers are increasingly used in the healthcare industry for wireless body area network (WBAN) and telemetry communication.

Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "RF Transceiver Market Research Report: By Design (Single Chip, Standalone Chip), Type (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), Application (Mobile Devices, Networking Equipment, Add-on-Cards, Embedded Modules), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Cable/Broadcasting, Aerospace, Military & Defense, Healthcare), Regional Insight (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Turkey, South Africa, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico) – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024"at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/rf-transceiver-market

The 4G cellular technology is poised to be replaced by 5G technology in the coming years. 5G wireless technology supports various frequency bands and can be used for cellular as well as IoT applications. With continuous technological advancements and growing demand for high-performance, area efficient transceivers, the advancement of 5G communication technology is expected to create huge opportunities for RF transceiver market players across the globe.



Countries such as Japan, China, and U.S. are increasingly focusing on introducing and expanding 5G network services in the coming years. For instance, Japan is investing in 5G technology, and is ready to deploy this technology ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic and Olympic games, for better network coverage and connectivity. Hence, with increasing focus of countries toward the launch of 5G communication technology, the market for 5G RF transceiver is expected to create wide opportunities for the market players over the forecast period.

Make enquiry before placing the order @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=rf-transceiver-market

The RF transceiver market is a highly competitive market with the presence of several global players. However, the market is primarily characterized by four companies namely Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., and MediaTek Inc. These companies hold major share of the market as they are the foremost choice of consumers due to reputation, and quality of their RF transceivers.

Qualcomm Incorporated accounted for highest market revenue share in 2018 in the RF transceiver market. This is due to its brand reputation and increasing deployment of its RF transceivers by reputed smartphone vendors. Some of the other key players in the RF transceiver market includes Semtech Corporation, Analog Devices Inc, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, and GCT Semiconductor Inc.

Other latest by P&S Intelligence



Compressor Market

APAC region is exhibiting rapid industrial growth, especially from chemicals, power, construction and automobile industries. Compressors find major application across these industries, and hence are expected to register significant growth in the next decade. Owing to easy availability of raw materials and low labor cost, market players are finding new opportunities from growing metal, mining, and food and beverage industries, predominantly in India and South Korea. With rapid urbanization and industrialization, APAC is expected to generate huge opportunities for compressor market players to invest and proliferate their business.



https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/compressor-market

Emergency Lighting Market

North America is the largest market for emergency lighting, contributing over 30% to the global emergency lighting market in 2018. This is attributed to rise in construction of commercial and residential buildings in the U.S., increasing focus of the U.S. government on energy efficient lighting in buildings, and strict safety norms toward the installation of emergency lights in commercial buildings in the country.



https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/emergency-lighting-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

/EIN News/ -- Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.