Congratulations Gwinnett. You Asked For It and You Got It. Curbside Residential Glass Collection is Now Available.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are Clean Glass Recycling LLC. We Put The Earth First! We are a local, Small Commercial Business and we are excited to provide the necessary service of collecting and transporting your glass recyclables to an approved Recycling Business for a small fee. We have collaborated with Haulin Glass LLC to provide curbside residential pickup for Gwinnett County residents starting June 2019. At Clean Glass Recycling we aim to provide you with prompt and courteous service as well as become your go to business for glass recycling. After an initial sign up for service, Clean Glass will deliver recycling cart and arrange pickup of your glass recyclables, twice monthly for $20 per month.Why We Do What We Do?On June 5th 2018 the existing Government Waste Removal Program decided to eliminate the single-stream curbside recycling program effective July 1st. In the announcement, the county indicated that the only options for residents will be to include all glass in regular waste or transport them to a recycling center, with the nearest center for most residents being up to 30 miles away. It is up to us Gwinnett Residents to support a cleaner Gwinnett by recycling our glass and not allowing it to sit in landfills. Please check out our website at www.cleanglassrecycling.com for a list of services, subscriber information, scheduling and upcoming community activities to support our initiative of a Clean Gwinnett. It’s quick, easy and affordable.We are Clean Glass Recycling LLC and We Put The Earth First!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.