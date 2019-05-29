Announcing Bestselling Author Shahida Arabi’s Latest Release: ‘Healing the Adult Children of Narcissists’

Healing the Adult Children of Narcissists

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author Shahida Arabi has released her latest book, Healing the Adult Children of Narcissists. Arabi gained popularity as an expert on narcissistic abuse with her #1 Amazon bestseller, Becoming the Narcissist’s Nightmare, which spent eighteen consecutive months as a #1 bestseller in personality disorders. Her viral article, “20 Diversion Tactics Highly Manipulative Narcissists, Sociopaths and Psychopaths Use To Silence You,” also garnered over 18 million views from all over the world. Her new book applies her knowledge, research, and experiences of narcissists to adult children of narcissistic parents.

“For this book, I surveyed 733 adult children of narcissists to bridge the gap between the existing research on childhood emotional abuse and the real-life experiences of those who have been raised by narcissistic parents,” she said. “The book is part essay collection combined with extensive practical exercises for healing and recovery. It features new thought pieces as well as some of my most popular articles for adult children of narcissists, along with numerous tips and tools for adult children of narcissists to help them navigate the aftermath of this type of abuse. Topics like breaking the trauma repetition cycle, healing modalities specific to adult children of narcissists, connecting with grief and anger, mindfulness skills, overcoming self-isolation and people-pleasing, going No Contact with toxic parents, and dating with detachment are all included throughout the book and in the final chapters.”

The book was officially released on January 23 of this year and is available in both paperback and e-book on Amazon. Visit her website, www.adultchildrenofnarcissists.org, for more information.



