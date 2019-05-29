Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the June 10, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Mueller Water Products, Inc. (“Mueller Water Products” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MWA ) securities between May 9, 2016 and August 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Mueller Water Products investors have until June 10, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion in this class action.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com .

On April 27, 2017, in connection with its second quarter 2017 financial results, the Company disclosed that its radio products produced between 2011 and 2014 had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million warranty charge.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.43 per share, more than 11%, to close at $11.25 per share on April 28, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 6, 2018, in connection with its third quarter 2018 financial results, the Company reported a $14.1 million warranty charge.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.74 per share, or 6%, to close at $11.58 per share on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) that certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) that these costs would materially impact the Company’s financial statements; (5) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP .

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mueller Water Products securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than June 10, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.