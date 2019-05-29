There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,899 in the last 365 days.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

HOUSTON, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders, today announced that Rick Fair, President and CEO, is scheduled to present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 4 at 2:00 p.m. EDT in New York City.

/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the News & Events section of the Bellicum website. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay immediately following the event.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and allogeneic T cell therapies. Bellicum’s lead GoCAR-T® candidate, BPX-601, is designed to be a more efficacious CAR-T cell product capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. Bellicum’s rivo-cel product candidate is an allogeneic polyclonal T cell therapy that has shown promising clinical trial results in reducing leukemia relapse after a stem cell transplant. More information can be found at www.bellicum.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke IR
858-356-5932
Robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media
Jim Heins
Senior Vice President
Westwicke PR
203-682-8251
james.heins@icrinc.com

Bellicum Logo.jpg

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.