Washington Prime Group to Present at REITWeek® 2019: Nareit’s Investor Forum

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that CEO and Director Lou Conforti and CFO Mark Yale will present at Nareit’s REITWeek® on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. ET in New York, New York.

A live audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.washingtonprime.com . The audio replay will be accessible through September 4, 2019.

An accompanying investor handout will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.washingtonprime.com .

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com .

Contact

Kimberly A. Green, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, 614.887.5647 or kim.green@washingtonprime.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.