OncoCyte Announces Participation at the 2019 BIO International Convention

Company presentation scheduled for Wednesday, June 5 at 10:45am EDT

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a developer of novel, non-invasive tests for the early detection of cancer, today announced that Chief Executive Officer William Annett will present a company overview at the 2019 BIO International Convention, which is being held June 3 – 6, 2019 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.



Presentation details: Date: Wednesday, June 5 Time: 10:45am EDT Location: Theatre 2

/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of the presentation can be access using the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bio/internationalconvention2019/81201224287.cfm

A replay of the webcast will be available through September 3, 2019.

About the BIO International Convention

The BIO International Convention is hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), which represents more than 1,100 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations.

The Convention allows for public and private companies to provide company presentations, request meetings with biotech investors and executives, attend educational sessions and engage in networking opportunities.

For more information, please visit: http://convention.bio.org/about-bio-convention/.

About DetermaVu™

DetermaVu™ is being developed as an intermediate step to confirm the absence of cancer between imaging modalities (LDCTs) detecting suspicious lung nodules and downstream invasive procedures that determine if the nodules are malignant. OncoCyte estimates that a $2 billion to $4.7 billion annual market could develop in the U.S. for its confirmatory lung cancer liquid biopsy test, depending on the scope of physician utilization, market penetration and reimbursable pricing.

DetermaVu™ has the potential to dramatically reduce U.S. healthcare costs by billions of dollars each year by eliminating unnecessary biopsies, which, according to a study of Medicare data by an independent health economics firm, cost on average $14,634 each. In addition, DetermaVu™ can provide great benefit to patients by avoiding invasive biopsies and the complications that arise in up to 24% of those procedures, and deaths that occur in up to 1% of cases.

DetermaVu™ is a trademark of OncoCyte Corporation

About OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte is focused on the development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive blood (“liquid biopsy”) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. Early detection of cancer can improve health outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and improve patients’ quality of life. Liquid biopsy diagnostic tests like those OncoCyte is developing may reduce the need for costlier and riskier diagnostic procedures such as invasive biopsy procedures. OncoCyte is focusing its efforts on developing DetermaVu™ as a non-invasive confirmatory diagnostic test for lung cancer. DetermaVu™ is being developed using proprietary sets of genetic and protein molecular markers to detect the presence of lung cancer. OncoCyte also plans to conduct research to identify additional molecular markers, acquire or license markers and related technology, and develop cancer tests based on those markers.

Investor Contacts

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

bob@lifesciadvisors.com

646-597-6989

Media Contact

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Public Relations

amielach@lifescipublicrelations.com

646-876-5868



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.