Trevena to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in June 2019

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by Central Nervous System conditions, today announced that Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Demitrack, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, will present at two upcoming conferences:



2019 BIO International Convention, sponsored by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, to be held at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 3:45pm ET.



Live audio webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.trevena.com/ . Following the conclusion of the presentation, the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.





Live audio webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at . Following the conclusion of the presentation, the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days. JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, sponsored by JMP Securities, to be held at The St. Regis New York in New York City on June 20, 2019 at 1:30pm ET.

/EIN News/ -- For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company’s management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Trevena@kcsa.com , or send an email to biopartnering@bio.org (2019 BIO International Convention), or kweisgerber@ljfevents.com (JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference).

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by Central Nervous System conditions. The Company has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine, for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to managing chronic pain.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: 212-896-1254 / 212-896-1267

Email: IR@trevena.com

Company Contact:

Bob Yoder, SVP and Chief Business Officer

Trevena, Inc.

Phone: 610-354-8840



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.