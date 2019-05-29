There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,904 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising to Appear at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference

BATON ROUGE, La., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq:  LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference  in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 8:50 a.m. (ET).

The question-and-answer session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company’s website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days. 

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,200 displays.

Press Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
Lamar Advertising Company
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

