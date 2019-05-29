CORE GAMING BY MOBILE EDGE JOINS SPONSORS OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST DIGITAL FESTIVAL

DREAMHACK DALLAS TO ATTRACT 35,000 GAMERS

/EIN News/ -- Anaheim, CA, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANAHEIM, CA (May 29, 2019)—Core Gaming by Mobile Edge is again partnering with the American Video Game League (AVGL), this time as a sponsor of the DreamHack + AVGL Collegiate Series, part of DreamHack Dallas May 31 to June 2, 2019 in the Lone Star State. Billed as the world’s largest digital festival, DreamHack is expected to attract 35,000 gamers.

Special DreamHack Promotion: Now through June 10, 2019, DreamHack attendees and gamers who use the promotional code AVGLCoreGaming when they check out of the Mobile Edge online store get 30% off their purchase of Core Gaming Products.



Core Gaming by Mobile Edge is again partnering with the American Video Game League (AVGL), this time as a sponsor of the DreamHack + AVGL Collegiate Series, part of DreamHack Dallas May 31 to June 2, 2019 in the Lone Star State. Billed as the world’s largest digital festival, DreamHack is expected to attract 35,000 gamers. “Mobile Edge is always happy to partner with the eSports and gaming community to build awareness for this increasingly popular player and spectator sport,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “We know gamers have a lot invested in their tech, so we’ve made it our mission to design and manufacture innovative, safe, and stylish ways for gamers to transport their gear. For example, when we introduced our award-winning Core Gaming Backpacks in 2017, we went right to the source for inspiration, working with gamers to produce a protective backpack designed by gamers for gamers.”









“Mobile Edge is always happy to partner with the eSports and gaming community to build awareness for this increasingly popular player and spectator sport,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “We know gamers have a lot invested in their tech, so we’ve made it our mission to design and manufacture innovative, safe, and stylish ways for gamers to transport their gear. For example, when we introduced our award-winning Core Gaming Backpacks in 2017, we went right to the source for inspiration, working with gamers to produce a protective backpack designed by gamers for gamers.”

Representing some 1,200 colleges throughout the United States, the AVGL produces and promotes online competitive eSports leagues and tournaments, large in-person events, and offers team/club support in the form of exclusive events, content production, and scholarship opportunities.

As part of its partnership with DreamHack, the AVGL will run collegiate esports tournaments on the main stage, a professional production centrally located at the event. The tournaments will include 20 rival teams from leading southern schools competing in Rocket League and Apex. Confirmed schools so far include the University of North Texas, UT Austin, UT San Antonio, UT Arlington, Texas A&M, Louisiana State University, University of Oklahoma, Baylor University, and Texas Christian University.

The tournaments will be held on May 31 and June 1, 2019, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm each day, with all competition livestreamed on Twitch.tv/DreamHack and featuring top broadcast talent.

As part of its sponsorship of the DreamHack Dallas event, Mobile Edge will be contributing its award-winning Core Gaming Backpacks and other Core Gaming gear to winners and giveaway recipients during the event.

Special DreamHack Promotion

Now through June 10, 2019, DreamHack attendees and gamers who use the promotional code AVGLCoreGaming when they check out of the Mobile Edge online store get 30% off their purchase of Core Gaming Products.

About Mobile Edge

Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.

# # #

Attachments

Paul June Mobile Edge, LLC 3105031149 pj@mobileedge.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.