NeighborWorks America kicks off annual week of service

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeighborWorks America and its network of local organizations will begin its week-long celebration of neighborhood improvement activities nationally recognized as NeighborWorks Week on June 1-8. Thousands of volunteers, business people, neighbors, and local and national elected and civic leaders will join together for activities that transform and benefit the community such as painting and landscaping properties and hosting events on topics like homeownership and financial literacy.

“NeighborWorks Week shows the power of our network members to create local solutions to address local problems,” said Marietta Rodriguez, President and CEO of NeighborWorks America. “Every day across the country, nearly 250 NeighborWorks network organizations are hard at work giving people access to safe, affordable housing and to the information and other resources they need to improve their lives.”

For 36 years, NeighborWorks America has hosted this week of neighborhood transformation that highlights the collective impact of its network and how each organization takes a unique, tailored approach to serving its particular community.

A few examples of this year’s NeighborWorks Week activities are:

Chicago, IL: Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago will host its annual NeighborWorks Day, which is a day of community service. Volunteers will celebrate and beautify Chicago's neglected neighborhoods. By bringing together different constituents in the community, this day creates community pride and ownership block by block.

Lancaster, PA: Housing Development Corporation MidAtlantic will have a block party event to celebrate the rehabilitation of 208 apartments in Dauphin, Lancaster and York County.

Baton Rouge, LA: Mid-City Development Alliance will host a “Blight Boot Camp,” a one-day seminar that helps residents learn about blight-related issues, more effectively work with the City Parish, and create innovative solutions to the problems they face in their community.

McAllen, TX: Affordable Homes of South Texas will host its 21st annual Homebuyer Fair, which educates the community and creates an opportunity for families in the Rio Grande Valley to gain economic stability through homeownership.

For those who can’t attend an event in person, add #NWW19 and #StrongCommunities to your social media posts to celebrate the work and join in on the action. For more information, visit https://www.neighborworks.org/nww.

About NeighborWorks America

For 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a national, nonpartisan nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community a place of opportunity. Our network of excellence includes nearly 250 members in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. NeighborWorks America offers grant funding, peer-exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools and access to training, as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations provide residents in their communities with affordable homes, owned and rented; financial counseling and coaching; community building through resident engagement; and collaboration in the areas of health, employment and education. In the last five years, our organizations have generated more than $34 billion in investment across the country.





Lindsay Moore NeighborWorks America 2027604059 lmoore@nw.org

