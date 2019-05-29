Proscere Bioscience Receives a $2.8M Order to Build Cold-Water CBD/Hemp Extraction Systems for United Opportunities, LLC

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK:SIML) (“Simlatus” or the “Company”), a company that operates multiple revenue streams in the CBD Industry, Major Broadcast Industry and Internet Provider Industry, announces its first Purchase Order to manufacture 4 Cold Water CBD/HEMP Extraction Systems in the amount of $2,880,000.



Richard Hylen, Chairman and CEO, stated, “I received a commercial purchase order from United Opportunities, LLC on May 28, 2019 to manufacture 4 Cold-Water CBD/HEMP Extraction Systems for one of their customers in the amount of $2,880,000. After manufacturing and delivery, our net profit is approximately $1.1M. We are expecting $35M in the next 10 months from United Opportunities who are a major player in the cannabis markets.”

Mr. Hylen further stated, “We have additional positive news for our shareholders. Satel is now receiving additional MDU properties for DirecTV and Internet services. Last week Satel signed two new properties totaling approximately 300 units. Our new construction pipeline shows over 10K new units in the next three years. Further, Satel was awarded national distributorship from Sendtek for its internet over coaxial cable products. Sendtek's 1 and 2 gigabit equipment allows Satel to bring high-speed internet services to its existing MDU market, with over 19,000 units passed, without additional capital required to new cables. Lower initial capital cost means we can offer very competitive pricing. With this continued growth, Satel anticipates increasing its MDU initially $6,000 per month for the units up to $200,000 per month over the next 3 years. Additionally, the revenue increase through the integration of the Sendtek technology has the potential of $40/month for each of the 19,000 existing customers, or approximately $760,000 per month.”

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements : This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Contact: Richard Hylen, CEO Phone: (530) 205-3437



