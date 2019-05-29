Dominican Culture to Shine at 2019 Miami Fashion Week

As Its Guest Country Host, Dominican Republic will Share the Spotlight to Showcase Its Influence on Today’s Fashion

/EIN News/ -- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominican Republic, the capital of couture in the Caribbean, and the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism are partnering with the coveted Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) as its guest country host for the fourth annual fashion week beginning Wednesday, May 29 through Sunday, June 2.





Dominican Republic, the capital of couture in the Caribbean, and the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism are partnering with the coveted Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) as its guest country host for the fourth annual fashion week beginning Wednesday, May 29 through Sunday, June 2.









The annual fashion show, recognized as the second largest fashion event in the United States, will feature Dominican culture and flare throughout the week’s glamourous festivities from the kick-off party hosted by MIAFW’s honorary president, Antonio Banderas, to the influencer brunch which will shine a spotlight on Monica Varela’s Dominican jewelry line as well as the closing benefit gala on June 2.

Throughout the week MIAFW will host three exclusive Dominican Republic inspired runway shows with acclaimed Dominican designers. On Sunday, June 2, Jenny Polanco and Arcadio Díaz will kick-off the night at 5 p.m., followed by Jacqueline Then at 6:30 p.m., at 8:00 p.m. Giannina Azar will wrap-up the 2019 runway with a star-studded look at her summer and fall collections.

“Fashion is an extension of our rich artistic culture in Dominican Republic, and we are proud to be home to some of the most iconic and innovative designers in the world,” said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Miami Fashion Week to showcase our Dominican heritage and influence at this star-studded, international platform.”

From Oscar de la Renta’s breathtaking gowns to Giannina Azar’s glamorous dresses, Dominican designers have contributed to some of America’s most iconic and influential red-carpet moments with celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Adams, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and so many more.

The Dominican Republic-inspired MIAFW runway shows will highlight contemporary Dominican designers who are making their mark on fashion across the world:

Giannina Azar is one of the hottest fashion designers today. Her flamboyant designs are beloved by Jennifer Lopez, who recently performed at the Latin Billboard Awards in Las Vegas donning a jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind gold ensemble and headpiece created by Azar. The Dominican designer has also dressed stars including Gwen Stefani and Thalía.

Jenny Polanco is revered for her pieces that exude elegant simplicity with a Dominican twist. Polanco’s clothing and jewelry often feature unique accents of amber, larimar and coral, incorporating materials from her home country into her couture and ready-to-wear designs. In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Polanco has made a name for herself as one of the island’s greatest visionaries in fashion.

Arcadio Díaz is the undisputed “King of the Guayabera Shirt.” He is known for bringing the laid-back style to prominence not only for men but also for women and children. Díaz has dressed celebrities including Emilio Estefan, Jr. and Sammy Sosa, and his collection features unique twists on the traditional guayabera shirt for men and women alike.

Jacqueline Then delivers fashionable and contemporary luxury collections with a distinct and recognizable style. Her accessories and innovative fabrics are the elements of profound research resulting in a unique, fresh, modern and stylish look.

Monica Varela has a unique aesthetic that looks beyond conventional jewelry designs seen today. Here eccentric art infuses an elevated blend of traditional jewelry techniques, 3D printed elements and microscopic detailing for the discerning artwear seeker.

Today, rising designers carry on Dominican Republic’s long legacy of fashion icons with aspiring students that flock from around the globe to study under the Altos de Chavón School of Design in La Romana and Santo Domingo. The school is affiliated with the Parsons School of Design in New York and was named one of the top 13 design schools in the world by V Magazine.

To learn more about Dominican Republic’s rich tradition in fashion and art and to locate the country’s high-end shopping centers, visit GoDominicanRepublic.com. For additional information about this year’s Miami Fashion Week, visit MiamiFashionWeek.com

###

About Miami Fashion Week

Relaunched in 2016 under new management, Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) is the second largest fashion event in the U.S. debuting resort collections of established and emerging international designers. With dates officially recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Fashion Calendar (CFDA) alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan, MIAFW plays an integral role in the industry by continuing to be the first international platform for the resort season to an audience of A-list celebrities, global influencers, and fashion leaders. Led by honorary president, Antonio Banderas, the fourth annual fashion will return to South Florida on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 to Sunday, June 2, 2019, and will deliver high-caliber series, runway shows, beneficiary gala, after parties and exclusive pop-up events. For more information, please visit www.miamifashionweek.com.

About Dominican Republic

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges and rivers.

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options, exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm, and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic. To learn more and begin planning your trip visit the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at:

Download the Go Dominican Republic App, available in the App Store and Google Play

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @GoDomRep Like us on Facebook GoDominicanRepublic

Attachment

Annie Holschuh Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (414) 247-2140 annie.holschuh@bvk.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.