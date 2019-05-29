Jorge Zuniga Blanco on Four Business Trends that Will Have a Major Impact this Year

Costa Rican businessman and eCommerce specialist Jorge Zuniga Blanco discusses some of the trends that are shaping the eCommerce industry for 2019 and beyond.

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While setting some goals on the most proficient method to improve your leadership abilities will absolutely help create better results, it's also important to stay on top of trends that are going to affect businesses, as well as the entire industry, this year and beyond. Jorge Zuniga Blanco, one of Costa Rica's most successful entrepreneur, digs into four of the biggest trends that are being seen this year and that will change how the business world evolves in the near future.

The apparently innumerable features about Bitcoin and blockchain may never again be as noticeable as they were toward the start of 2018, yet they've outlined a significant pattern improbable to ignore – consumers are searching for progressively adaptable financial models and installment techniques.

Speed and security are major pieces of the puzzle, which is the reason the ABA Banking Journal predicts that contactless charge card installments will turn into a significant pattern in physical transactions. Enabling clients to tap or wave a card at a payment terminal to rapidly process a purchase falls flawlessly in accordance with the standards of computerized shopping.

Artificial intelligence (AI) truly began to enter the business standards in 2018, with chatbots and remote helpers making their essence felt in a wide scope of businesses. Every one of these advances is intended to improve the client experience or streamline business activities, and every one of them could majorly affect your primary concern as clients become increasingly more OK with AI. Explains Zuniga, "AI chatbots and virtual assistants are now able to manage more customer service functions than ever before. They provide a personalized experience that is neither ‘clunky’ nor slow, giving consumers a more positive experience. This is helping to enhance eCommerce in ways never before seen and is driving sales better than ever."

These days, consumers are into immediate gratification and this is being seen in shipping and delivery, as well. Entities that can deliver free and same- or next-day delivery are winning. Says Zuniga, "Some studies indicate that as much as 60% of shoppers will choose their platform based on the delivery and shipping options. Providing a faster delivery process can be the difference between success and failure."

Upwards of 75 million Americans take an interest in the "gig economy" in one way or another. Our inexorably advanced and decentralized world has additionally made more open doors for individuals to dispatch their very own business adventures. These patterns have prompted a sharp increment in remote work, with more than 43% of representatives, as per a Gallup overview, working at least part-time from home.

In spite of the fact that the gig economy might not have had quite a bit of an effect on your industry yet, there's no denying that moving needs in business will keep on having any kind of effect in the work environment.

One of the reasons for this is that employees are now putting more value into having a flexible work environment in order to have more free time. Adjusting organization strategies to take into consideration remote work could help improve representative maintenance, yet it must be overseen properly to keep efficiency at suitable dimensions. Finding the correct parity for accomplishing adaptability and superb results will prove to be essential as organizations attempt to shield their best and most brilliant from bouncing into the gig economy.

The retail environment is constantly evolving and it’s imperative to understand the changes for a business to succeed. Following the patterns will make the difference between an enterprise that is just barely getting by and one that achieves substantial results.

About Jorge Zuniga Blanco

Jorge Zuniga Blanco is a leading eCommerce expert who has provided his services to growing organizations throughout the world. He has a diverse background of industries to his credit, giving him the ability to relate and contribute to business owners in a variety of markets. He has more than 20 years in the eCommerce industry and, for the past nine, has dedicated his expertise and knowledge into helping executives and managers develop their business.



