EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Metro Bank PLC

On January 23, 2019, Metro Bank issued a preliminary statement regarding its full year 2018 results. In a related conference call, CFO David Thomas Arden stated: “…we expect risk-weighted assets to be GBP 8.9 billion at the year-end, partly due to loan growth and partly due to an adjustment in the risk weighting of certain commercial loans secured on property and certain specialist buy-to-let loans. These changes…came to light following an internal review…” Then on February 26, 2019, Metro Bank reported its full year 2018 results. In a related conference call, Arden disclosed that the PRA and FCA were investigating the adjustment. Then on May 1, 2019, Metro Bank disclosed it had lost a “small number of large commercial and partnership customers.” To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/metro-bank-plc-loss-form

