SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of 3M Company

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of 3M Company (“3M” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MMM) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On April 25, 2019, 3M filed an 8-K announcing disappointing financial results for the first quarter 2019. CEO Mike Roman referred to the results as “a disappointing start to the year” and noted that the Company continues “to face slowing conditions in key end markets…” 3M also reported commencement of “restructuring and other actions that will result in an expected reduction of 2,000 positions worldwide…” To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/3m-company-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.