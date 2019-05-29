Chromium Powder Market To Reach USD 73.1 Million By 2026| Reports And Data

Rising demand for chromium powder from the alloy industry is estimated to stimulate market growth.



Market Size – USD 62.0 million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.0%, Market Trends – Growing demand for chromium alloy from Asia Pacific region

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chromium powder market is expected to reach USD 73.1 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Chromium powder is a crucial constituent in many industrial materials owing to its unique features. Some of the applications comprise stainless steel, aluminum alloys, and electronics. It is also a necessary element in many super alloys, which are essential to the aerospace and nuclear power industries. Of late, chromium ion plating has become an environmentally sound alternative to traditional chromium plating methods.

Additionally, chromium powder finds application where high surface areas are preferred like water treatment and in solar and fuel cells applications.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1450

High-grade stainless steels, having chromium as a vital constituent, are critical to the safe and environmentally sound operation of chemical plants, food processing operations, nuclear power generation facilities, and other important industries. Chromium is used to harden steel, for the production of stainless steel and several useful alloys. Depending on the class of stainless steel, the chromium content varies from 10% to 27% to improve the hardness as well as resistance to oxidation. It is also employed to impart an emerald green color to the glass.

Adverse effects of chromium powder on human health owing to the carcinogenic properties of chromium may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the forecast period. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has recommended an 8-hour time-weighted average (TWA) exposure limit of 5 micrograms of Cr (VI) per cubic meter of air (5 µg/m³). The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has suggested a 10-hour TWA exposure limit for all Cr (VI) compounds of 1µg Cr (VI)/m³. For chromium metal and Cr (II) and Cr (III) compounds, the established exposure limit is 500 µg/m³ as a 10-hour TWA.

Further key findings from the report suggest

9% to <99.99% chromium powder held a considerable market size in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 1.8% in the forecast period owing to the requirement in sputter targets where the purity must be more than 99.9%.

Powders produced of refined electrolytic chromium are generally used in manufacturing.

Application in metallurgy contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased production of stainless steel and high resistance steel.

Consumer-oriented chromium powder is also used in the following applications - paints and pigments, metal plating and finishing solutions, leather tanning liquors, corrosion inhibitors, catalysts, wood preservatives, drilling muds, textile mordant and dyes.

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 2.3% in the forecast period.

Electronics application segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast period attributed to improved lifestyles and increase in the level of disposable incomes of people in Asia pacific region in both developed and developing countries.

Key participants include Delachaux Group, Exo Tech, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Hascor International Group, Bell Group, ESPI Metals, Industrial Metallurgical Holding, Kohsei Co. Ltd., MidUral Group, Gfe, TRITRUST Industrial, and Jayesh Group among others.

/EIN News/ -- To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chromium-powder-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global chromium powder market on the basis of purity, type, application, and region:

Purity Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

<99% Chromium Powder

99% to <99.9% Chromium Powder

9% to <99.99% Chromium Powder

99% to 99.999% Chromium Powder

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Aluminothermic Chromium

Electrolytic Chromium

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Aerospace

Metallurgy

Refractory

Chemical

Electronics

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1450

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Browse more reports of Pharmaceutical category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/materials-and-chemicals

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.