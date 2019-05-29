Partnerize and TrafficGuard Integrate to Provide Partner Marketers with Advanced Protection From Digital Fraud

Integration through Partnerize Open Platform Initiative enables advertisers to ensure that their messages reach real human traffic, protecting them from multiple forms of fraud.

SYDNEY, Australia, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize , the leading provider of partner marketing solutions for global brands, has completed its integration with TrafficGuard , making it easier for its global client base to work with the fraud protection provider. With its prevention-focused approach, TrafficGuard protects both mobile and desktop advertising, limiting the impact of fraud by ensuring performance data stays clean and fraud is blocked in real-time. For Partnerize clients using TrafficGuard, this means faster advertising optimization, more confident scaling, and superior campaign performance.



/EIN News/ -- Partnerize’s award-winning Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI).

TrafficGuard’s technology defends against fraud at the click and attribution levels to ensure that brands don’t pay for fraud. TrafficGuard uses machine learning to identify emerging patterns, trends and other indicators of fraud quickly and reliably.

Fraud is an increasing concern for partner marketers globally, but especially in the APAC region, where research indicates that fraud is growing at a rapid rate. Across the APAC region, brands are losing approximately US$17 million a day to ad fraud . For the Southeast Asia region specifically, the growth of mobile penetration - up to 33% over the last four years - provides fraudsters with even more avenues to attempt fraud.

“Integrating TrafficGuard with our platform gives Partnerize clients a powerful alternative to help safeguard their partnership revenue,” said Partnerize Cofounder and COO Paul Fellows. “Advertisers need to be sure their advertising is driving real human interaction. TrafficGuard detects and prevents a broad range of fraud types, enabling clients to capture more of the revenue they work so hard to drive through revenue partnerships.”

TrafficGuard’s technology will empower brands using Partnerize to block fraudulent transactions and payment on fraudulent activity, something which is particularly important in the APAC region, where fraud -- particularly mobile fraud -- is growing at a rapid rate.

“We are excited to make it even easier for Partnerize clients to access TrafficGuard’s surgical fraud prevention,” said Mathew Ratty, CEO of TrafficGuard’s parent company, Adveritas. “Using TrafficGuard, Partnerize clients can now prevent fraud with an unparalleled degree of precision and transparency so that they can mitigate all the direct and indirect costs of ad fraud - not just ad spend, but the time and effort wasted analysing reports, reconciling traffic volumes for invoicing, and the opportunity costs of misplaced ad spend. TrafficGuard isn’t just fraud prevention but assurance that they are investing and growing with the best performing traffic sources. In that light, we are thrilled to join forces with Partnerize to supercharge partner marketing performance for their clients.”

TrafficGuard’s solution is integrated with the Partnerize Open Platform Initiative, which is a framework for brands, partners and third-party developers to connect with the Partnerize platform.

About Partnerize

Partnerize helps the world's leading brands build powerful business partnerships that drive extraordinary business growth. The Partnerize Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the future results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI). Hundreds of the world’s largest brands leverage the company’s real-time technology to drive and manage more than $7B in sales across 214 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more about Partnerize and the significant ROI that brands realize from partner marketing, visit partnerize.com.

Media Contact:

Diane Anderson

WIT Strategy for Partnerize

415.254.9086

danderson@witstrategy.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.