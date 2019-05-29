Auscrete Corp., OTC QB ASCK, Expedites Initial Production with a Major Shift in Strategy

/EIN News/ -- GOLDENDALE, Wash., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auscrete Corporation (OTCQB: ASCK) (the “Company”) Management today announced the implementation of a major shift in strategy for ASCK. Since the resumption of investment funding and in an effort to meet extensive pending orders, the Company has leased a large Production Facility Building and is in final preparation to cast their specialty concrete building products for the construction of site built homes. This will allow production to begin much sooner, and will ultimately lead to ASCK becoming self-funding sooner than originally projected.



All of the manufacturing equipment and materials are being moved to this building and final installation of the Company’s manufacturing equipment will be completed in under 3 weeks. Additional Casting tables are being manufactured that will increase the initial output to 30 plus houses per year. The new tables will be completed and installed in the facility about 3 weeks after production commences.

Auscrete CEO, John Sprovieri said that the Company already has a full production equipment array from the previous pilot plant and this enables almost immediate product output once the installation is complete. He said that product output is easily expanded by the addition of extra casting tables. A full setup to produce 100 homes per year will require 16 tables and the new building has room for only 6. “This will restrict us to a maximum 35 homes per year until we construct our larger production building on our own Industrial Land in Goldendale later this year,” he added.

Supply of around 35 homes P/A equates to revenues of around $5.5 million for ASCK in the first year.

Mr. Sprovieri added that "It was necessary for ASCK to establish this manufacturing plant now. The company has 3 Immediate Developers and Construction Companies looking initially for over a hundred homes and, longer term, up to a thousand homes in the Pacific Northwest and California as soon as they can get them. ASCK’s architectural staff have developed a considerable group of individual home designs that fit the Affordable Housing criteria for the building contractors to offer their clients. The Company also designs to specific customer needs. This addresses the needs of many people that had lost homes during the devastating fires in California and Oregon.

Typically, Auscrete is known for Affordable Housing that ranges from 1,100 to 1,600 sq. ft. However, the company’s versatile building products can be used to construct multi-unit housing complexes as well as commercial and industrial buildings.

In addition, ASCK is committed to the timely construction of 5 homes in their own modest city of Goldendale, WA. Auscrete’s first home out of the new facility will be a 2,200 sq. ft. ranch style that is costing $215K turnkey or around $99 per sq. ft. for one of ASCK’s fully concrete, thermally efficient and fire resisting low maintenance houses.

